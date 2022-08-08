ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accrington set to be without Jay Rich-Baghuelou for Tranmere tie

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Accrington are set to be without defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou for their Carabao Cup first-round clash against Tranmere.

Rich-Baghuelou was forced off after 21 minutes of Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury with an ankle injury and the club are waiting to learn the extent of the problem.

Ryan Astley, who replaced him at the weekend having recently overcome injury himself, could continue.

Defender Michael Nottingham and midfielder David Morgan remain on the sidelines.

Tranmere will give fitness checks to a trio of players ahead of the trip to the Wham Stadium.

Jordan Turnbull, Ben Hockenhull and Joel Mumbongo are all hoping to make their first appearances of the season after lay-offs.

Forward Mumbongo has been out since suffering injury while on loan at Stanley from parent club Burnley last December.

Charlie Jolley, Tom Davies and Kieron Morris all remain sidelined.

