ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) -- Firefighters in Ellwood City spent several hours overnight battling a house fire along Hazen Avenue.Crews tell KDKA that the fire broke out around 10:30 on Monday night.Significant damage was done to the house.Crews had some difficulty extinguishing the flames because the house was located on a steep hill.Neighbors say someone was in the house, but they were able to safely get out.The Red Cross is now assisting them.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO