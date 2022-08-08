ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Family Service & Guidance Center prepares for 16th Annual Works of Heart event

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T52uI_0h9ANfIK00

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The 16th Annual Works of Heart Event is almost here and Pam Evans with the Family Service & Guidance Center joined FOX 43 AM Live Monday to tell us what people can expect.

The event is Fri., Aug. 26 at the Maner Conference Centre . For those wanting to attend in-person, a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and live music begins at 6:30 p.m. Those attending virtually can enjoy a virtual social hour and musical entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

If you want to get an up-close, in-person look at the auction items before you bid on them, you can go to the auction preview Thurs., Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Maner Conference Centre. Also, new this year, FSGC is selling merchandise featuring the kid’s artwork on the event website.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center. For more information and to get your tickets, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Young professionals to take over Evergy Plaza for Forge Fest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Forge is gearing up for ForgeFest 2022. Director Rhett Flood and member Zac Surritt stopped by 27 News Monday morning to tell us what people can expect. Jean Claude and the Eclairs will headline the event, which will be 8 p.m. to11 p.m., Sat., Aug. 27 at Evergy Plaza. Along with live […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Something sweet for Hostess employees: A ‘thank-you’ bonus

Hostess employees in Emporia are enjoying surprise bonuses. The company recently handed out bonuses of up to $1,000 for each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees across its operations, including the bakery near 15th and Industrial. Chief People Officer Rob Weber says the bonus reflects the employees’ hard work and dedication over the past several months, especially as supply chain issues have forced employees to change their schedules in order to keep plants operating.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade set for Dec. 3

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may not seem like it now with temperatures in the 90s, but the holidays are coming and the date for the 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Parade has been set. The 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 starting at 6 p.m. There are […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

How to help cats in animal shelters on International Cat Day

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Celebrate today’s “International Cat Day” and raise awareness on how to help and protect cats in your local area. One way to support International Cat Day is by donating money or supplies to your local shelter. Local shelters near the Topeka Area include: Helping Hands Humane Society, Cat Association of Topeka, Northeast Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New event space opening in NOTO

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new event space is set to open in the North Topeka Arts District with a grand opening Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a social media post. “We’re thrilled to be joining such a wonderful community in NOTO, and looking forward to serving our community through exceptional […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Youth#Auction#Fri#Thurs#Ktmj#Fox#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Visit Topeka holds meet & greet with NHRA driver Travis Shumake

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NHRA Top Fuel Dragster Travis Shumake and Visit Topeka, held a meet and greet Wednesday morning at Evergy Plaza. Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas have joined forces to sponsor Shumake, the first openly gay racer to compete in the NHRA Nationals, and their logos will be prominently featured on his vehicle. “I […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka and Shawnee County celebrate National Night Out

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets Coalition held their annual National Night Out community events on Saturday. “This is all about the neighborhoods. It’s all about the community and the continuing tradition of National Night Out. There are 38 million people in this country right now participating in similar events, it’s a time honored […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka plans to take a close look at all roads in the city

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s a subject everyone has an opinion about it, the conditions of the roads in the Capital City. Starting Wednesday, the City of Topeka is kicking off a project to inventory the condition of all the roads maintained by the city, according to the city’s Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker. Roadway Asset […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
just-food.com

Mars ploughs $82m into Kansas pet-care plant expansion

Mars Petcare will add 95 jobs at the Kansas City plant. Mars is investing US$82m in its pet-food facility in Kansas as the US FMCG major increases output of its Greenies brand of cat and dog treats. The project, which will boost Greenies’ capacity by 75%, or 940 million treats...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?

EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus

It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University’s Mulvane ArtLab reopens this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT)- After a long closure due to the pandemic, the Mulvane ArtLab will be reopening to the public. Starting Saturday, Aug. 6, the ArtLab will begin tours and other activities again. On Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday afternoons from 12– 4 p.m. the ArtLab will be open to the public. Private educational group […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Jayhawk fans enjoy picnic in Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Jayhawk fans enjoyed a summer picnic Tuesday evening at the Big Gage Shelter House in Gage Park. The summer picnic included live music by the KU Jayhawk band, a catered dinner by Dickey’s BBQ and free KU Jayhawk memorabilia. Guest speakers for the evening were Head football coach Lance Leipold and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Duke Mason returns to Historic Vinewood Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country and Gospel singer/performer, Duke Mason returned to Topeka on Friday night at the Historic Vinewood Event Center. The cover band Cowboy Inc. from Ottawa, Ks. played on stage with Mason. Duke Mason has supported several organizations in Topeka with his performances, including the Shawnee County 4-H and numerous church organizations. Mason, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

National Night Out kickoff party at Hyvee parking lot

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets is holding a National Night Off Kickoff party Friday in the HyVee parking lot from 5:30-7:30 p.m. National Night Out will be held on Saturday, August 6. National Night Out is an annual event coordinated by Safe Streets in Shawnee County. The event is held each year to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. presents ‘Dancehouse’

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT)- Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is hosting an adaptive program called “Dancehouse.” This program is open to ages 14+ and allows people to hang out and dance along with friends or family. This event will be held on the second of every Thursday of each month. The “Dancehouse” event is located at […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy