Family Service & Guidance Center prepares for 16th Annual Works of Heart event

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The 16th Annual Works of Heart Event is almost here and Pam Evans with the Family Service & Guidance Center joined FOX 43 AM Live Monday to tell us what people can expect.

The event is Fri., Aug. 26 at the Maner Conference Centre . For those wanting to attend in-person, a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and live music begins at 6:30 p.m. Those attending virtually can enjoy a virtual social hour and musical entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

If you want to get an up-close, in-person look at the auction items before you bid on them, you can go to the auction preview Thurs., Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Maner Conference Centre. Also, new this year, FSGC is selling merchandise featuring the kid’s artwork on the event website.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center. For more information and to get your tickets, click here .

