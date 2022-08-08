Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has been injured after lightning struck a residential structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning struck a home on Double Branch Road. The National...
wfxrtv.com
Lakeside Drive shut down in Lynchburg due to power line incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, damages estimated at $350k
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Peters Creek Road Sunday morning has been deemed an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames. Crews say the fire...
pmg-va.com
Emergency responders control interstate blaze
HILLSVILLE — Local emergency responders made quick work of a dangerous situation last week off U.S. 58 in Hillsville. On Aug. 2 at approximately 12:06 p.m., Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department and Carroll Fire-Rescue responded to a motor vehicle fire at the corner of Carrollton Pike and Interstate 77 South’s Exit 14.
wfirnews.com
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
WSLS
Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
WDBJ7.com
WSET
Pavement work causes intermittent lane closures on Lakeside Drive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On August 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the City of Lynchburg communications and public engagement said that there will be intermittent lane closures on a portion of Lakeside Drive. These lane closures are due to performing pavement markings by the contractor of the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police investigating incident at Hometrust Bank
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Hometrust Bank in Roanoke Tuesday morning. WDBJ7 crews say the bank, which is located on Brambleton Ave SW, is temporarily closed. Police could also be seen collecting evidence inside the bank. We have reached out...
wfxrtv.com
Lack of space at RCACP could lead to animal euthanization
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Even after this weekend’s adoption event, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke is filled with so many pets that it may have to make some heartbreaking choices for the sake of space. The RCACP’s director of operations, Melinda Rector,...
WDBJ7.com
7th annual Finish the Fight 5k hitting the pavement August 13
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Runners will hit the Huckleberry Trail in Christiansburg for a good cause August 13. The 7th annual Finish the Fight 5k is being held by the Gaye Whitaker Memorial Fund. All race proceeds will be given to local women battling cancer. Founder of the fund, Jennifer...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Man receives eight years for DUI crash
A Bedford County man was given an eight-year prison sentence last week after being convicted for his role in a crash last fall in Moneta that injured a couple and their three-week-old newborn. Brandon Bateman, a 36-year-old Goodview resident, was under the influence of alcohol on the evening of Saturday,...
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
WSET
Deputy wakes up woman sleeping in her car, gets slapped: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A deputy checking on a woman who was asleep inside her parked car was slapped after waking her up, according to the sheriff's office. On Saturday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check of a female at the Dollar General on Wards Road.
75-year-old dies after SUV crashes in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash from Sunday morning that led to the death of a Campbell County man. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 7 on Route 668, just south of Route 761. Authorities say a 1998 […]
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
Gladys native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gladys native was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:59 a.m. on Rt. 668, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 761 in Pittsylvania County. 75-year-old Elijah Baker Slayton...
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
