Denver, CO

How much rain fell around the Front Range Sunday evening?

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
Torrential downpours fell around the Front Range on Sunday late afternoon and evening, causing flash flooding in multiple communities and stranding some motorists in their cars.

Several roads closed — including Interstate 70 between York and Steele — amid the flooding. The Denver Fire Department said its crews rescued 11 people from their vehicles at I-70 and York, and eight people from 38th and Blake. In one case from the latter location, a Denver firefighter rescued two children from flood waters.

As of 10:35 p.m., the National Weather Service out of Boulder reported that some showers and storms were still lingering in the southern foothills, Palmer Divide and adjacent plains. Most of the flash flood warnings and advisories expired by midnight.

According to the National Weather Service and Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) data available as of 9:45 a.m. Monday, the following amount of rain fell around the state:

  • 1 ENE Westminster: 2.5 inches
  • 5 WSW Karval: 2.15 inches
  • 1 S Kelim: 2.12 inches
  • 2 ESE Federal Heights: 2:05 inches
  • 1 E Forder: 1.88 inches
  • 2 ENE Denver: 1.85 inches
  • 5 S Walsenburg: 1.75 inches
  • 3 S Federal Heights: 1.72 inches
  • 4 WSW Berthoud: 1.71 inches
  • 4 WSW Brookvale: 1.7 inches
  • 2 WSW Lake George: 1.69 inches
  • 1 SW Kittredge: 1.68 inches
  • 4 W Pinewood Springs: 1.63 inches
  • Kittredge: 1.6 inches
  • 1 N Thornton: 1.56 inches
  • 1 NW Karval: 1.51 inches
  • 3 E Pinewood Springs: 1.45 inches
  • 2 ENE Denver: 1.42 inches
  • 3 N Kelim: 1.37 inches
  • 1 SSE Wah Keeney Park: 1.34 inches
  • 2 NNW Berthoud: 1.32 inches
  • 1 NW Pinewood Springs: 1.32 inches
  • 3 WSW Berthoud: 1.3 inches
  • 1 WNW Loveland Pass: 1.3 inches
  • 1 E Lake George: 1.28 inches
  • 5 E Cheraw: 1.25 inches
  • 2 SSW Berthoud: 1.25 inches
  • Wah Keeney Park: 1.23 inches
  • 4 NE Loveland: 1.21 inches
  • 5 W Karval: 1.2 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 1.19 inches
  • 2 E Broomfield: 1.18 inches
  • 1 W Indian Hills: 1.17 inches
  • 1 E Lake George: 1.16 inches
  • 2 SSW Brookvale: 1.16 inches
  • 5.1 ENE Denver: 1.14 inches
  • 1.9 NNW Brighton: 1.14 inches
  • 2 ENE Broomfield: 1.1 inches
  • 3.2 SSE Denver: 1.1 inches
  • 2 SSE Thornton: 1.1 inches
  • 2 SSW Kittredge: 1.08 inches
  • 3 NW Aurora: 1.06 inches
  • 1 NNW Aspen Park: 1.05 inches
  • 3 S Conifer: 1.05 inches
  • 2 SE Commerce City: 1.05 inches
  • 2 E Broomfield: 1.05 inches
  • Kit Carson: 1.03 inches
  • 1 NW Hygiene: 1.01 inches
  • 3 NW Boulder: 1 inch
  • 3 NNE Erie: 1 inch
  • 2.2 SE Broomfield: 0.98 inches
  • 1 WSW Rosita: 0.95 inches
  • 6.6 WNW Arvada: 0.81 inches
  • 2 SSW Berthoud: 0.8 inches
  • 0.9 SSW Broomfield: 0.79 inches
  • 2 E Denver: 0.75 inches

This story will be updated with additional totals once that data is available from the NWS.

