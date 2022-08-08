ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

mySanAntonio.com

Churchill grad Noah Blessing to make hometown debut in ‘Mean Girls’ at Majestic Theater

San Antonio native Noah Blessing’s love for the arts started as a kid when he discovered the music of late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla. Blessing would watch archival footage of her performances online and practice dancing in his room. He’s seen the 1997 biopic Selena a few dozen times and jokes that he has a helluva “washing machine” dance move in his own repertoire. “I think that’s very common for a lot of kids from South Texas,” Blessing, 24, told MySA during a recent interview. “I remember seeing her and knowing that I wanted to dance and sing on stage....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw35.com

Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
mySanAntonio.com

Photos: Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail in San Antonio

Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail performed at Tech Port Center and Arena in San Antonio on August 3, 2022. The new venue opened earlier this year on the Southwest Side with a slate of concerts planned through the year that includes Boys II Men on Friday, August 12, Modest Mouse on September 3, Halestorm on September 29, Judas Priest in November and more.  Here are photos from the concert: 
sanantoniomag.com

8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Sample barbecue from local pitmasters plus craft beer from several of the city’s best craft breweries during this festival hosted by San Antonio Magazine at the Witte Museum. There will also be live music, an axe-throwing alley and yard games. Guests are encouraged to bring a food or monetary donation to support the San Antonio Food Bank. Those who give will be entered to win a gift basket at the end of the day. Reserve tickets here. Sunday, noon-4 p.m. 3801 Broadway.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

San Antonio Ice Cream – 10 Best Shops and Places Near You

If you are wondering “What is the best ice cream shop near me?” we have you covered! I. n San Antonio, ice cream can be just what you need to feel relief from the heat. Luckily, when it comes to dessert, San Antonio doesn’t fail to offer countless options. With ice cream shops spread around town, you’re bound to be able to check out one of these spots for the best ice cream you’ve ever had.
myfoxzone.com

Sizzling hot deal: $10 admission to the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for some last-minute fun with your family before school starts back up?. The San Antonio Zoo is offering $10 admission starting Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 14. End your summer vacation with a trip through Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures presented by...
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

