Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
'Lost Boys' drag, Bad Bunny night: Everything to do in San Antonio this weekend
There are endless possibilities for fun in San Antonio this weekend.
San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez shares COVID-19 recovery journey
It's been a year since he was released from the hospital.
Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam dances into San Antonio for memorable night
You just had to be there.
San Antonio barbecue joints highlighted in new season of Hulu's BBQuest
Have you been to these barbecue places yet?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
Churchill grad Noah Blessing to make hometown debut in ‘Mean Girls’ at Majestic Theater
San Antonio native Noah Blessing’s love for the arts started as a kid when he discovered the music of late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla. Blessing would watch archival footage of her performances online and practice dancing in his room. He’s seen the 1997 biopic Selena a few dozen times and jokes that he has a helluva “washing machine” dance move in his own repertoire. “I think that’s very common for a lot of kids from South Texas,” Blessing, 24, told MySA during a recent interview. “I remember seeing her and knowing that I wanted to dance and sing on stage....
RELATED PEOPLE
cw35.com
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
Photos: Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail in San Antonio
Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail performed at Tech Port Center and Arena in San Antonio on August 3, 2022. The new venue opened earlier this year on the Southwest Side with a slate of concerts planned through the year that includes Boys II Men on Friday, August 12, Modest Mouse on September 3, Halestorm on September 29, Judas Priest in November and more. Here are photos from the concert:
San Antonio Current
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con rolled into town this weekend, bringing fans the chance to rub shoulders with celebs including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Famous TV and movie vehicles such...
sanantoniomag.com
8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Sample barbecue from local pitmasters plus craft beer from several of the city’s best craft breweries during this festival hosted by San Antonio Magazine at the Witte Museum. There will also be live music, an axe-throwing alley and yard games. Guests are encouraged to bring a food or monetary donation to support the San Antonio Food Bank. Those who give will be entered to win a gift basket at the end of the day. Reserve tickets here. Sunday, noon-4 p.m. 3801 Broadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Ice Cream – 10 Best Shops and Places Near You
If you are wondering “What is the best ice cream shop near me?” we have you covered! I. n San Antonio, ice cream can be just what you need to feel relief from the heat. Luckily, when it comes to dessert, San Antonio doesn’t fail to offer countless options. With ice cream shops spread around town, you’re bound to be able to check out one of these spots for the best ice cream you’ve ever had.
Viral TikTok jokes that San Antonio tacos will give you diabetes
The TikTok also trolled Dallas and Austin tacos.
KSAT 12
‘Yellowstone’ actor to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month. Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the...
myfoxzone.com
Sizzling hot deal: $10 admission to the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for some last-minute fun with your family before school starts back up?. The San Antonio Zoo is offering $10 admission starting Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 14. End your summer vacation with a trip through Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures presented by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Texapoletana' pizza spot Fiume opens on the San Antonio River Walk
Fiume serves pizza with a touch of Texas taste.
Trend forecast: How San Antonio will manage 'recession times'
Look to your sandwiches and Lone Star tall boys.
Video: San Antonio Zoo hippos enjoy "bite size" watermelons
How do Hippos keep their cool in the triple-digit heat of a Texas summer? Of course, hippos are native to the brutal conditions of sub-Saharan Africa, so they’re pretty well adapted to heat.
$1.4M Spanish revival retreat for sale north of San Antonio
A retreat in Bexar County overlooks the Hill Country.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 2