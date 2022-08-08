Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
Indiana schools aren’t hiring new adjunct teachers
Adjunct teacher permits represent the newest pathway to working in Indiana classrooms, following their approval by the state legislature earlier this year. Yet so far, school leaders don’t seem keen on using them to hire people, even amid fears that districts are starting the academic year understaffed. Adjunct permits require individuals to have only four years of experience in a content area and to pass a background check before they start teaching....
Potential economic impact of Indiana abortion law
In the moments before and moments after Indiana’s near total abortion ban became official, businesses and events from across the state began to react.
Current Publishing
Promise Road Elementary hires new principal
Christy Martino’s focus on her new role as Promise Road Elementary principal will be centered on building relationships and trust with the staff, students, families and community. “I am eager to learn more about the people and things that make Promise Road such a special place,” said Martino, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty. "It has been nothing but...
Anti-Common Core activist failed to register as lobbyist for Rokita’s office
A Hoosiers Against Common Core co-founder turned policy consultant and state contractor mistakenly registered as a lobbyist for the city of Indianapolis rather than the state of Indiana, Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office has confirmed. Erin Tuttle formed Tuttle Consulting, LLC, on August 16, 2021, according to Indiana Secretary of State records. Just one week […] The post Anti-Common Core activist failed to register as lobbyist for Rokita’s office appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
ESPN
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue surprises local teachers with school supplies
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The students at South View Elementary in Muncie, Indiana, are among many in Central Indiana who have a new benefactor. South View is a Title I school, defined by the U.S. Department of Education as one in which at least 40% of the student body comes from low-income families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfyi.org
These Black youth want to improve mental health in Indy. Here’s what they’re doing
A local faith group is helping Black Indianapolis youth learn about politics and empowerment. The eight young people in the first cohort of Faith in Indiana’s Black Youth Collective fellowship program are using the experience to advocate for more mental health awareness in the city. Georon Evans, 20, said...
WTHR
'This is actually going to become just like the flu': Indianapolis physician shares advice on COVID-19 as new school year begins
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians expect the coronavirus to be a part of our lives for many more years. 13News checked in with Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician at Community Health Network, about the immediate future and what parents should know as they send their kids back to school.
Indianapolis Recorder
New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets
Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
cbs4indy.com
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the...
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
CRIME MAPPING: Indianapolis homicides fall below 2020 rate
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since March, Indianapolis’ homicide rate has fallen below the level seen in 2020. The latest monthly homicide report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows 128 homicides were reported as of the end of July. While the death may have happened in the past, it was officially ruled a […]
indyschild.com
Smithsonian Museum Day 2022 – Free Museum Admission
Smithsonian Museum Day is an annual day of free admission at select museums across the country. This year, Museum Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, 2022. For one day only, participating museums across the United States will channel the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities (which offer free admission every day) and open their doors for FREE to those who download a Museum Day ticket.
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 forward T.J. Power excludes IU from his final five
As is always the case in August, rising senior prospects are narrowing their recruitments and announcing commitments. That means Indiana’s pool of 2023 targets is shrinking regularly. On Monday it was highly-coveted forward T.J. Power who announced a list of his final five schools. Although IU prioritized Power heavily...
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Comments / 0