Indianapolis, IN

readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
Chalkbeat

Indiana schools aren’t hiring new adjunct teachers

Adjunct teacher permits represent the newest pathway to working in Indiana classrooms, following their approval by the state legislature earlier this year. Yet so far, school leaders don’t seem keen on using them to hire people, even amid fears that districts are starting the academic year understaffed. Adjunct permits require individuals to have only four years of experience in a content area and to pass a background check before they start teaching....
Current Publishing

Promise Road Elementary hires new principal

Christy Martino’s focus on her new role as Promise Road Elementary principal will be centered on building relationships and trust with the staff, students, families and community. “I am eager to learn more about the people and things that make Promise Road such a special place,” said Martino, who...
WTHR

Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty. "It has been nothing but...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Anti-Common Core activist failed to register as lobbyist for Rokita’s office

A Hoosiers Against Common Core co-founder turned policy consultant and state contractor mistakenly registered as a lobbyist for the city of Indianapolis rather than the state of Indiana, Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office has confirmed. Erin Tuttle formed Tuttle Consulting, LLC, on August 16, 2021, according to Indiana Secretary of State records. Just one week […] The post Anti-Common Core activist failed to register as lobbyist for Rokita’s office appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indianapolis Recorder

New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets

Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
WTHR

Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
FOX59

Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
FOX59

CRIME MAPPING: Indianapolis homicides fall below 2020 rate

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since March, Indianapolis’ homicide rate has fallen below the level seen in 2020. The latest monthly homicide report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows 128 homicides were reported as of the end of July. While the death may have happened in the past, it was officially ruled a […]
indyschild.com

Smithsonian Museum Day 2022 – Free Museum Admission

Smithsonian Museum Day is an annual day of free admission at select museums across the country. This year, Museum Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, 2022. For one day only, participating museums across the United States will channel the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities (which offer free admission every day) and open their doors for FREE to those who download a Museum Day ticket.
thedailyhoosier.com

2023 forward T.J. Power excludes IU from his final five

As is always the case in August, rising senior prospects are narrowing their recruitments and announcing commitments. That means Indiana’s pool of 2023 targets is shrinking regularly. On Monday it was highly-coveted forward T.J. Power who announced a list of his final five schools. Although IU prioritized Power heavily...
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
