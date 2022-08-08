ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE

At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event

They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
Popculture

John Laurinaitis Reportedly Fired by WWE

WWE just fired one of its top executives. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, John Laurinaitis has been released by WWE. This comes after he was placed on administrative leave for his involvement in former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon allegedly paying $3 million for a former employee in order to keep an affair quiet. Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful confirmed the news but added that Laurinaitis still is on the mailing list.
ClutchPoints

John Laurinaitis' termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon's influence

A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho On What Surprised Him About Vince McMahon Stepping Down

It’s been two weeks since Vince McMahon retired from his posts as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative, and some within wrestling are still in shock over the development. Among them is AEW star Chris Jericho, who worked for McMahon in WWE for nearly 20 years and always considered the two close.
Fightful

Rikishi On WWE Raw Car Crash: It Wasn't Me, For Real

Rikishi didn't do it. This time. On Monday's WWE Raw, fans noticed a car accident happened in the parking lot area. The announcers didn't bring attention to the accident as it played out in the background of a Kevin Owens interview segment. At the end of the show, Dexter Lumis...
Yardbarker

Erick Rowan expresses interest in returning to WWE

Former WWE star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) was interviewed by Sportskeeda. Rowan talking about a movie he is in that will be coming out shortly:. “There’s a short film called “Tito” from Zelda Light Productions. Claudio Castagnoli is also involved with it. It’s about the American Dream. The story resonated with me. It’s a short film.”
Fightful

Tony Khan Comments On 'Locker Room Unhappiness' In AEW

Tony Kahn addresses rumors of locker room unhappiness. Over the past few weeks, fans online have noticed AEW wrestlers liking certain tweets or hinting at wanting to be used more on television, leading to rumors and speculation that certain talent is unhappy. Wrestlers who have left AEW due to contract expiration, such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels, commented on lack of TV time or communication as to why they ended up choosing not to re-sign.
Fightful

Kevin Nash Has No Interest In One More Match, Not Even For 'Saudi Money'

Kevin Nash has been wise about conserving his money and therefore, has no interest in taking two bumps. Not even for $500,000. Pro wrestling retirements have always been viewed as less-than-legitimate with many wrestlers coming out of retirement for big paydays in a practice that dates back to the territories. Ric Flair, at the age of 73, recently came out of retirement for yet another final match, honoring his legacy in Nashville, Tennessee, during SummerSlam 2022 weekend.
Fightful

Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
Fightful

Lyons And Stark Aim For The Gold, Down Goes Williams, Diamond Mine In The Rough | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 9. - In a Digital Exclusive, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark discussed the news that they will compete in the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Lyons stated that they have the opportunity of a lifetime, while Stark noted that they have the advantage because they're the unknown team. She vowed that they will show the world who they are.
Fightful

Backstage Reactions To Triple H Taking Over WWE Duties From Vince McMahon

Triple H being at the helm of talent relations and creative already has talent outside of WWE interested. Fightful has spoken to countless (or actually a couple of dozen) former wrestlers who left WWE for a variety of reasons about Triple H gaining more control within the company, as well as Stephanie McMahon's influence.
Fightful

Fightful

