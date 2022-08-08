Read full article on original website
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
scitechdaily.com
A New Source of Renewable Energy: Breaking Down Plant Matter
These chemical tools can access plant-based renewable energy, which might reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There has never been a more pressing need for scientists to discover paths to products and fuels that are truly renewable given the growing prices of energy and the quickly emerging impacts of burning fossil fuels on the global climate.
Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
BBC
Farmers are embracing solar power to beat soaring energy bills
A solar power firm has reported record demand from farms as the price of electricity has risen. MyPower, based in the Cotswolds, has installed 27,000 panels in the past year, up from 7,000 in the previous 12 months. Its managing director Ben Harrison said he believed energy price increases were...
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
biztoc.com
The supply chain crisis is finally improving
Supply chain bottlenecks are beginning to clear up as consumer spending returns to a more normal mix of goods and services. Driving the news: The New York Fed's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) fell for the third straight month in July, hitting its lowest point since January 2021. Why...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develops Energy Portfolio That Could Efficiently Meet Energy Requirements in Africa by 2040
The foreseeable end of the cycle of oil, gas, and coal, which has also been generating a significant increase in greenhouse gases, is what causes the current energy crisis. The electricity demand is rising as Southern Africa's economy expands quickly. To effectively meet this demand, it will be necessary to...
Road & Track
This Solar Tower Can Transform Water, Sunlight, and Carbon Dioxide Into Jet Fuel
Aldo Steinfeld, a professor at ETH Zürich’s Department of Mechanical and Process Engineering, says his system for converting ambient air into jet-ready kerosene fuel using a solar refinery tower isn’t science fiction. It’s simply thermodynamics. In a two-year proof-of-concept test atop ETH Zürich’s Machine Laboratory building...
International Business Times
On The Menu At A UK Restaurant: Carbon Footprint
The menu at The Canteen in southwest England doesn't just let diners know how much a dish costs. They can also check its carbon footprint. The carrot and beetroot pakora with yoghurt sauce is responsible for just 16 grams of CO2 emissions. The aubergines with a miso and harissa sauce with tabbouleh and Zaatar toast caused 675 grams of carbon dioxide.
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
biztoc.com
With a €43M EU grant and €1.2M from a VC, this startup plans to turn CO2 emissions into gold
The global problem of an over-abundance of CO2 in the atmosphere is ongoing, and a huge area that needs to be addressed, given the amount pumped out by industry. It’s hoped that if carbon dioxide could be converted at the point of emission, we could deal with the climate crisis a lot faster and create […]
Futurity
Cheap material could capture CO2 from tailpipes
Researchers have created a cheap, easy, and energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks. They used an inexpensive polymer called melamine—the main component of Formica. The new work is a key goal for the United States and other nations as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The...
POLITICO
The Australian tycoon with designs on U.S. coal mines
Andrew Forrest, Australia’s richest man (second-richest person) and the founder of Fortescue Future Industries, a global green energy company, sees the Inflation Reduction Act as critical to turning America’s coal-fired power-plants into green hydrogen plants. His interest? Forrest’s first green project on U.S. soil is set to be...
US News and World Report
U.S. Fuel Retailers Rail Against Green Aviation Fuel Tax Credit
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. fuel retailers are fighting the inclusion of a tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Democrats' $430 billion spending bill, arguing SAF is more carbon intense and less efficient than renewable diesel. Lawmakers are offering a $1.25-$1.75 per gallon SAF credit depending on the...
