A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Proposed legislation could see MDOT, MSP utilize cameras to catch drivers speeding in work zones
There’s a continued push in Lansing to try and slow down speeding drivers in the state’s work zones by setting up speed cameras. House Bill 5750 would allow authorities to install automated speed cameras in construction zones.
