Dead man found buried in sand on Florida beach
Dead man found buried in sand on Florida beach Deputies said the man was likely killed by a collapsing sand dune. (NCD)
California sheriff: Nearly 150 roosters euthanized after cockfighting ring raided
California sheriff: Nearly 150 roosters euthanized after cockfighting ring raided In the chaos of the raid, a man claimed ownership of the 143 roosters present at the Jurupa Valley residence. (NCD)
New Jersey police responding to bomb threat at hospital find cache of weapons
New Jersey police responding to bomb threat at hospital find cache of weapons officers found close to 40 guns of varying styles and calibers as well as high-capacity magazines inside a closet. (NCD)
New Hampshire school bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old boy and his family
New Hampshire school bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old boy and his family Officers found a phone, a digital camera, duct tape, rubber gloves, sweet (candy) liquor, candy, children’s clothing and children’s toy in Chick's car. (NCD)
Florida couple allegedly attacked a snorkeler over a dispute
Florida couple allegedly attacked a snorkeler over a dispute The victim told deputies that he was snorkeling close to the dock when he got into the argument with the couple. (NCD)
Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper
Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper A piece of debris the teen was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the machine. (NCD)
NC sheriff placing locked-up AR-15 rifles in some schools
NC sheriff placing locked-up AR-15 rifles in some schools Sheriff Buddy Harwood said, "Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be.” (NCD)
3 dead after hostage situation, shooting at a Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
3 dead after hostage situation, shooting at a Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting Investigators believe the shooter was angry over a new relationship his ex-girlfriend was in. (NCD)
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in Georgia
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in Georgia It is unclear what weather-related event led to the soldiers’ deaths and injuries. (NCD)
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. (NCD)
Tennessee man accused of animal cruelty
Tennessee man accused of animal cruelty “I’m sorry for what you’re going to see,” David Hendrix reportedly told the codes officer. (NCD)
