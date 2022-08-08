ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Man facing felony charges for drug crimes

By Danielle Sandler
 2 days ago

FAYETTE, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Smithers man is facing felony charges for Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

In a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies decided to carry out a search warrant at a home in Smithers where the property owner was suspected of selling drugs. Once inside the home, deputies found more than 200 grams of different types of drugs, which all together had an approximate street value worth over $40,000.

Jonathan W. Oiler, 51 of Smithers, is charged with two counts of the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Oiler was then transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

This incident is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

