ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

'They will MASSIVELY decrease our home values': Billionaire Marc Andreessen slammed affordable housing in his wealthy neighborhood after criticizing 'crazily skyrocketing housing prices' in the past

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cD8HL_0h9AKsPu00
Marc Andreessen is among the biggest defenders of the prospects of Web3.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Billionaire Marc Andreessen helped shut down an affordable housing plan in his home town, The Atlantic first reported.
  • In a public comment to town officials he was "IMMENSELY AGAINST multifamily development."
  • In 2020, the founder of Andreessen Horowitz criticized "skyrocketing housing prices."

Billionaire Marc Andreessen slammed a proposal to bring affordable housing to his neighborhood after bemoaning "crazily skyrocketing housing prices" in the past.

In a public comment submitted to the Atherton Town Council and first reported on by The Atlantic, Andreessen wrote that he was "IMMENSELY AGAINST multifamily development" in his uber-wealthy neighborhood — an area where the typical home value is $8 million.

Andreessen and a spokesperson for his investment firm did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.

"Please IMMEDIATELY REMOVE all multifamily overlay zoning projects from the Housing Element which will be submitted to the state in July," Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, said via an email to the mayor and city council. "They will MASSIVELY decrease our home values, the quality of life of ourselves and our neighbors and IMMENSELY increase the noise pollution and traffic."

The co-founder of the Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz's comment was one of 270 that was submitted to the town regarding the housing proposal — the majority of which were against the initiative, The Atlantic reported. As a result, the proposal was left off the town's housing draft which was submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for review on August 2.

The housing draft was created to show how the town would meet community needs. The multi-family housing proposal would allow the construction of a few smaller properties for apartments or condominiums, allowing for about 130 units by 2031.

Andreessen's stance against the housing plan come only a few years after the billionaire criticized the lack of affordable housing in key cities like San Francisco in a 2020 essay called "It's Time to Build."

"We can't build nearly enough housing in our cities with surging economic potential — which results in crazily skyrocketing housing prices in places like San Francisco, making it nearly impossible for regular people to move in and take the jobs of the future," Andreessen wrote in the essay. "We should have gleaming skyscrapers and spectacular living environments in all our best cities at levels way beyond what we have now; where are they?" he added.

"We need to want these things more than we want to prevent these things," he went on to say in the essay.

Andreessen's home town was identified as America's most expensive zip code last year. The town is home to some of Silicon Valley's most powerful people , including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, former HP CEO Meg Whitman, and investor Charles Schwab.

In 2018, a local news outlet reported that the town was struggling to find places for local police and dispatchers to sleep between their shifts due to the length of their commutes into Atherton. Some officers told the publication at the time that planned to drive campers into the station to accommodate sleeping needs.

Read The Atlantic's full story at its website.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 210

Dojo Greetings
1d ago

These are probably the same people that treat the local service industry people with disdain. Affordable housing doesn't mean projects. Multifamily housing are more commonly called apartments and condominiums. In affluent areas, they will still be priced above what "peasants" can afford. But, they may be affordable enough for the local first responder, teacher or law enforcement officer. And if you ask me, it would be nice to have a few "quality" people making the neighborhoods better.

Reply(5)
105
Pal.adin
1d ago

The elite lives very much like the snobbery elite of France and England. They live in their castles but the people who support them live in the slums.

Reply(9)
48
Ragnar Lothrum
1d ago

There is a big difference between affordable housing and section 8. But unfortunately I have seen first hand how "affordable" apartments end up housing 10-15 people and ruin a previously nice complex.

Reply(2)
23
Related
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Person
Marc Andreessen
Person
Meg Whitman
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Atherton Town Council#The Housing Element#The Venture Capital
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Google
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

571K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy