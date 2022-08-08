ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Cecilia 10-Year Old Searches For A Fragment of Family History

By Scott Brazda
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
"So, my great grandfather, he had passed away from cancer about a year ago,” begins 10-year old Mason Trahan, “and this was one of his clubs." The Cecilia native and St. Bernard Catholic School student paused. “It was a Ping G-25 wedge."

A Golf Story That's About Way More Than Golf

But the wedge was more than just a wedge, explains Trahan. In essence, the golf club symbolized so much more. “My great-grandfather shared the love of golf with me and he passed away about a year ago,” he says. “And so, I inherited the clubs, we got 'em shortened down and got some new shafts for 'em."

The story, however, then takes a serious turn as I notice he doesn’t have the club with him. “What’s your last memory of seeing that club?” I ask. Trahan gestures over his right shoulder. It was during a tournament at Lafayette Municipal Golf Course in late June. “The last hole of this course; you can see it right over there."

Did you use it on that hole?” is my follow-up. “Yes, sir.”

“Made a good shot with it?” is my next one. “I think so.” Then comes the reason I’m actually there to do this story. “We lost it somehow. We don't know where it went. I feel like when we left, I saw it in my bag. and now we can't find it,” sadly says Trahan. “We think somebody just picked it up and put it in their bag. and left, and never looked in their bag sense, and don't even know they have it."

In the past month, Trahan and his family have put up Facebook posts, fliers and yes, “… now we're doing a news interview”

But while we’re doing that, a guardian angel is working his magic in the search for the missing wedge. Enter Chris Arceneaux, head golf pro at Lafayette Municipal Golf Course. “I got a text message from his mom. I started going through all the rooms and all the bags and checking them."

There’s a dramatic pause, but one worth waiting for. “And here we are,” he smiles, “here's the club." It’s about keeping Mason’s great-grandfather’s memory and legacy alive, adds Arceneaux. "It means more than pars and birdies."

We are finishing our interview on the practice putting green when Arceneaux joins us and, holding out the wedge, walks toward Mason. "Look what I found. This means anything to you?"

"No way,” smiles Mason. "Went through all the bags in the back, the equipment, had to sort through 'em myself,” smiles Chris. "No way!!” repeats Mason.

There are ‘thank you’s’ upon ‘thank you’s’ exchanged between the young golfer and the veteran professional. And then, Mason’s mom runs up to her son. “You found it my love,” she says. “Prayers work. They help us. Friends and family are great." And then comes the kicker, the heart-felt kicker. "You know Pawpaw's watching over you."

