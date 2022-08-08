Retired Anne Arundel County fire department K-9 dies

A retired K-9 dog that served Anne Arundel County for about five years has died, reported Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Kinder, an Accelerant Detection K-9, died July 28, at age 14. The K-9 assisted fire/explosives investigators and police detectives on many investigations, not just in Anne Arundel County but in Annapolis, Baltimore City, Harford County, Howard County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County and Wicomico County.

She worked from Dec. 12, 2009 until her retirement in June 2014. Kinder helped the ATF National Response Team with several incidents, and also helped with daily training, public education demonstrations and annual travel for recertification.

Kinder partnered with Lt. Joe Clawson, who also retired.