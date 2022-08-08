ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Glen Allen man charged in fatal Isle of Wight County crash

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AysQ_0h9AKo8E00

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A Glen Allen man is facing several charges after a fatal, two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Isle of Wight County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Joyners Bridge Road and Holly Run Drive just before 7 a.m. when a man driving a van failed to stop at a stop sign.

State Police said as the van crossed the intersection, another man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the van and flipped over, ejecting the driver of the truck and killing him.

The driver of the truck was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to State Police. He was later identified as 20-year-old Mason Paul Rhodes of Chesapeake.

The driver of the van did not have life-threatening injuries. State Police said he has been identified as 24-year-old Jose Ivan Marquex-Lizardi of Glen Allen.

Marquex-Lizardi was charged with reckless driving, no operators license and no seatbelt.

State Police said speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 1

Related
13News Now

Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield. Richard Hills was driving...
SMITHFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isle Of Wight County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Glen Allen, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
County
Isle Of Wight County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Virginia State Police
windsorweekly.com

​​Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found

A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
WINDSOR, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

1 man, 2 juveniles arrested in connection to Emporia homicide

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Emporia Police Department has arrested one man and two juveniles in connection to a homicide last Tuesday. Police say 18-year-old Arkee Necho Porter Jr. and two other juveniles were taken into custody in connection to the death of Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. Porter has been...
EMPORIA, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy