Glen Allen man charged in fatal Isle of Wight County crash

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A Glen Allen man is facing several charges after a fatal, two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Isle of Wight County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Joyners Bridge Road and Holly Run Drive just before 7 a.m. when a man driving a van failed to stop at a stop sign.

State Police said as the van crossed the intersection, another man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the van and flipped over, ejecting the driver of the truck and killing him.

The driver of the truck was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to State Police. He was later identified as 20-year-old Mason Paul Rhodes of Chesapeake.

The driver of the van did not have life-threatening injuries. State Police said he has been identified as 24-year-old Jose Ivan Marquex-Lizardi of Glen Allen.

Marquex-Lizardi was charged with reckless driving, no operators license and no seatbelt.

State Police said speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash.

This is a developing story