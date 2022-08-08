ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

The deputy who "gave his all," remembering Andrew Peery, from the military to the force

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deputy who died in the line of duty Sunday was a veteran.

According to the EPCSO, 39-year-old Deputy Andrew Peery was once stationed at Fort Carson. He served in the Infantry from 2001 to 2014 before beginning his career as a police officer in Bakersfield, Calif.

Those who knew him told KRDO he was an "excellent soldier" who "gave his all."

"Andrew is a hero," said Sargeant Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department. "He was a hero when he worked here, and every day he gave his heart to this community. I can only assume that he went on to do the same for where he ultimately paid that ultimate sacrifice."

Perry had been with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office since 2016.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Sunday night , El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard area following a shots fired call at 5:07 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Peery, another deputy, and a Fountain Police Officer were "immediately met with gunfire."

Following the shooting, Sheriff Bill Elder with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for the suspect, 33-year-old John Paz.

That night, a procession for Deputy Peery started outside of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. Law enforcement drove from the sheriff's office to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Residents lined the streets with flags to honor him and his family.

