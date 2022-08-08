ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENT DUE IN COURT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27, is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
WTVC

Clarksville woman arrested for death of 13-year-old boy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police arrested a woman Tuesday for charges related to the death of a 13-year-old boy. The suspect, 32-year-old Cheyenne Dawn Maddox, arrested for aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox who was found dead July 6 at a residence on Virginia Terrace, according to Clarksville Police Department (CPD).
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Crime & Safety
La Vergne, TN
Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WTVC

VIDEO: Mt. Juliet police officer helps wrangle in loose bull

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Middle Tennessee can now add bull wrangler to his job description. According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an unconfined bull named Blackjack was spotted roaming around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood on Sunday. Police say an officer stepped in to...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Middle Tennessee#Kindergarten
WJHL

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
WTVC

Bonnaroo dates announced for 2023 festival

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's largest music festival has announced dates for next year's fest. Organizers have marked off June 15-18 for Bonnaroo 2023. The music festival will be held at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Next year's lineup has not yet been announced. Stay up to date for...
MANCHESTER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WATE

Get $4,000 to lease field for dove hunting season in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season and this year they are offering more money. The first segment of the dove season opens at noon on Thursday, September 1. To be leased, fields must be available for a minimum of three priority hunt dates in September.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy