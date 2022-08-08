Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
kmmo.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENT DUE IN COURT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27, is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
WTVC
Clarksville woman arrested for death of 13-year-old boy
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police arrested a woman Tuesday for charges related to the death of a 13-year-old boy. The suspect, 32-year-old Cheyenne Dawn Maddox, arrested for aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox who was found dead July 6 at a residence on Virginia Terrace, according to Clarksville Police Department (CPD).
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
WTVC
Rutherford County children at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe
UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) The TBI reports Bayleigh and Jaxon Black have been found safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Bayleigh and Jaxon Black on behalf of the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Bayleigh is six years old and has back hair and blue eyes....
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
WTVC
VIDEO: Mt. Juliet police officer helps wrangle in loose bull
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Middle Tennessee can now add bull wrangler to his job description. According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an unconfined bull named Blackjack was spotted roaming around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood on Sunday. Police say an officer stepped in to...
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
‘I’m sorry for what you’re going to see’: Tennessee man accused of animal cruelty
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of animal cruelty after nine dogs were found inside a home in “deplorable conditions” that included the corpses of other dogs, authorities said. David Hendrix, 57, of Hendersonville, was charged with nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
WTVC
Bonnaroo dates announced for 2023 festival
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's largest music festival has announced dates for next year's fest. Organizers have marked off June 15-18 for Bonnaroo 2023. The music festival will be held at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Next year's lineup has not yet been announced. Stay up to date for...
WTVC
40 beagles rescued from breeding facility brought to Nashville for treatment, adoption
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Forty of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been brought to a shelter in West Nashville for treatment and possible future adoption. The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) brought 40 of the dogs to help with placement and care. They'll...
WTVC
Report: Former Soddy-Daisy police chief faces citation for punching man who insulted wife
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Soddy-Daisy's former police chief faces a citation after he was accused of punching a man who insulted his wife, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report. An assault citation was issued for Jeff Gann Saturday. According to an incident report, Gann and another man...
WTVC
Despite 1,000 Tennessee teacher vacancies, Hamilton County Schools avoid mass shortage
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Schools across the state are suffering massive teacher vacancies, but Hamilton County seems to be an exception. Tennessee currently has around 1,000 open teacher positions, but Hamilton County only represents 37 of those spots. Chief Talent Officer Penny Murray said in a phone call that 18...
WTVC
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Longtime TN inmate, prison gang leader to serve life sentence for running meth ring behind prison walls
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man who has been in prison since 1996 for a first-degree murder charge in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice. They said Charles Elsea Jr., 44, is a longtime inmate of the...
Get $4,000 to lease field for dove hunting season in Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season and this year they are offering more money. The first segment of the dove season opens at noon on Thursday, September 1. To be leased, fields must be available for a minimum of three priority hunt dates in September.
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
