ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

1 killed, 1 airlifted to Charlotte hospital after SC crash, troopers say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a head-on collision in Chesterfield County Tuesday night, state troopers said. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Kirkley Road near McMillan Road, about 4 miles outside Jefferson, around 11 p.m. Troopers said a 1994 Honda sedan crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2008 Ford Mustang that was traveling north on Kirkley Road.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte DOT employee placed on leave after crash leaves 1 man dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a motorcycle collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street. Preliminary reports state that a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 85#Apple Podcasts#Android
WCNC

CMPD: 1 person dies after being hit by drunk driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is set to be charged after police say he was impaired by alcohol when he struck and killed a man in the road. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a 2007 Honda Accord operated by Iyasu Gebrehawariat, 73, was involved in a crash on E Independence Blvd around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday that left his vehicle in the left lane with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
WBTV

Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Union County K9 finds missing child

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff's Office K9 is being praised for tracking down a missing child. According to the sheriff's office deputies were called to a home earlier in August to assist with locating a child who was reported missing by his family. Deputies said once...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy