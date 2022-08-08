ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.

