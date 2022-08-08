ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling

Last week was a great week in Major League Baseball, and nobody impressed more than the New York Mets, who dominated their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in four of their five meetings at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor has been vital to the Mets' success this year, and that didn't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
numberfire.com

Whit Merrifield moving to Blue Jays' bench Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Whit Merrifield is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Merrifield started the past two contests and he is batting .286 through his first six games with the Blue Jays. Raimel Tapia will move to center field while Teoscar Hernandez returns to right field and the cleanup spot.
MLB
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Mets take game one with Cincinnati Reds | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets took care of business Monday night in the first of three with the Cincinnati Reds. Anchored by dominance from Chris Bassitt, the Mets won 5-1 at Citi Field. This win makes it four in a row for the Mets. The team now stands with a remarkable record of 71-39 and is 13-2 over their last 15 games. In the NL East, the Mets currently have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoenis Céspedes
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Johan Santana
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
David Wright
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Adrián González
Person
Michael Conforto
Person
Jon Matlack
Person
Ralph Houk
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Dwight Gooden
Person
Jerry Koosman
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Edwin Díaz
Yardbarker

Jacob deGrom perfect through five as Mets top Braves

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start this season Sunday afternoon for the New York Mets, who completed an authoritative series win by beating the visiting Atlanta Braves, 5-2. The first-place Mets won four of five in the series...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy