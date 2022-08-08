Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.
While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni salad.
Hawaii macaroni salad isn’t like mainland macaroni salad. It is simple, easy and goes perfectly with any plate lunch.
Yelp ranks the best island macaroni salads within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for August 2022.
They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.
Rainbow Drive-In came in first on Yelp’s list of best macaroni salads in and around Honolulu. Rainbow Drive-In is a popular spot to eat at for both locals and tourists and has even been featured on Food Network shows.
Best macaroni salads on Oahu:
- Rainbow Drive-In – Kaimuki
- Helena’s Hawaiian Food – Kalihi
- Liliha Drive Inn – Kalihi
- Kau Kau Grill– Honolulu
- Me’s BBQ – Waikiki
- Duke’s Waikiki – Waikiki
- L&L Hawaiian BBQ – Manoa
- Guava Smoked – Kaimuki
- Sam’s Kitchen – Waikiki
- Island Style BBQ – Kalihi
To read the full list and see when these macaroni salad eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.
