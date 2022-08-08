Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
wnewsj.com
WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY
The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
wnewsj.com
REMINDER: First-responder ‘active aggressor’ training at WHS Wednesday morning
WILMINGTON — The active aggressor exercise is scheduled to take place at the Wilmington High School on the morning of Wednesday, August 10. This exercise will include multiple first response agencies throughout Clinton County and will implement rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
linknky.com
Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead
The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 500 block of E. Second Street late Monday evening. According to dispatchers, a rollover accident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. The Guardian could not independently confirm the names of those involved or the extent of any injuries. The...
NTSB: Power lines caused CareFlight helicopter crash
As the pilot approached the scene, he attempted to find the wires, but could not see them, although he did locate the tower holding the lines. The release states the pilot continued to search for the wires using the landing light but he was still unable to find the wires or determine which direction they were running from the tower. The pilot was wearing night vision goggles at the time.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 9:59 p.m. on August 1, a Port William subject reported...
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe firefighters responded to a reported fire at an east side business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to an east end business Tuesday afternoon on reports of a fire. According to dispatchers, multiple fire crews responded to Herr’s Foods at 476 East 7th Street around 4 p.m. Initial reports from dispatchers said the fire was located in one...
NTSB: CareFlight pilot didn’t see power lines before ‘hard landing’ at Butler County crash scene
MILFORD TWP., Butler County — A CareFlight medical helicopter pilot checked but was unable to locate power lines near an emergency landing zone at a Butler County vehicle crash scene, causing the chopper to make a hard landing last month. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: CareFlight makes ‘hard landing’ while responding to...
Clinton County polluter, called ‘environmental terrorist,’ is sentenced to prison
COLUMBUS — A Clinton County man called an “environmental terrorist” by a judge is on his way to prison for illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood, plastic and other solid wastes. >> Monkeypox: Butler County reports its first case, the second in Miami Valley region. Jason...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run
Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
WLWT 5
1 dead, 8 firefighters injured after fire suppression foam released at Wilmington plane hangar
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead after fire suppression foam was released at a Wilmington Air Park hangar Sunday. Officials say they don't know what triggered the fire suppression foam in the hangar but say it wasn't a fire. One person is dead and 8 firefighters were injured...
Crews battle Dayton commercial building fire
Regional Dispatch reported that heavy fire could be seen from the roof of a one-story commercial building on Needmore Road.
19-year-old dead after ATV crash in Adams Co.; Troopers investigating
ADAMS COUNTY — One man died after an ATV crash in Adams County Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations showed troopers a 2005 Honda TRX400EX ATV driven by Montgomery K. Myers, 19, of Winchester, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. Myers drove off the right side of the roadway and hit...
Pedestrian killed; Police seek hit-and-run driver
Malik Mize was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Avenue when he was struck and killed by a black or dark-colored SUV. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
