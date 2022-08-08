ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY

The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

REMINDER: First-responder ‘active aggressor’ training at WHS Wednesday morning

WILMINGTON — The active aggressor exercise is scheduled to take place at the Wilmington High School on the morning of Wednesday, August 10. This exercise will include multiple first response agencies throughout Clinton County and will implement rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, OH
City
Lynchburg, OH
City
Washington Court House, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Wilmington, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sabina, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
WKRC

Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead

The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 500 block of E. Second Street late Monday evening. According to dispatchers, a rollover accident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. The Guardian could not independently confirm the names of those involved or the extent of any injuries. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

NTSB: Power lines caused CareFlight helicopter crash

As the pilot approached the scene, he attempted to find the wires, but could not see them, although he did locate the tower holding the lines. The release states the pilot continued to search for the wires using the landing light but he was still unable to find the wires or determine which direction they were running from the tower. The pilot was wearing night vision goggles at the time.
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Mutual Aid#Accident#Ames#Wilmington Fire Ems#Maydays#The News Journal
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 9:59 p.m. on August 1, a Port William subject reported...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Accidents
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy