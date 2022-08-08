ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Deputies looking for man accused of shooting a mom, 2 kids in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The sheriff's office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and two children Tuesday night. Deputies in Lincoln County said a woman and two children, ages 13 and 10, were shot inside a vehicle on Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The 13-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
