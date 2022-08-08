Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë Broussard
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
ksro.com
Two Injured in Lakeville Highway Crash
Two people are injured after a head-on crash on Lakeville Highway in east Petaluma. The crash happened just before six o’clock Monday morning and led to a more than two-hour closure of the highway. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Spark crossed over the double yellow line to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on into a Toyota RAV4. Both drivers were hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being extricated by first responders.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road
On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
ksro.com
Clearlake Woman Arrested for Arson in Ogulin Fire
A Clearlake woman is being charged with two counts of felony arson related to the Ogulin Fire last week. The Press Democrat reports that 41-year-old Angela Kay Smith admitted that her burning cigarette started the 17.2 acre fire that caused mandatory evacuations of homes and businesses in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. It’s unclear, however, if this was done intentionally or by accident. An eyewitness spotted Smith walking away from the August 4th fire and she was arrested a short distance away. Smith was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drug possession of methamphetamine.
Highway collision leaves two drivers injured
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A collision on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma Monday morning left both drivers unconscious, police said. Just before 6 a.m., a 35-year-old man in a white Chevrolet Spark was driving east on the highway between Frates Road and Browns Lane. Police said that he attempted to unlawfully overtake the vehicle in front […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two People Killed in Foster City Big Rig Crash
Accident Near San Mateo-Hayward Bridge Claims Lives of Two Women. A big rig crash in Foster City on Highway 92 westbound near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge claimed the lives of two women on August 5. The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident report stated that there were three women going west in a Ford Fusion, and they had just exited the bridge when the vehicle passed across the highway lanes and hit a parked big rig on the shoulder of the road. The Ford then went into a ditch.
kymkemp.com
Driver of the Vehicle That Struck Woman With Her Infant in a Stroller Was Allegedly DUI
A Lake County man is behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning. Officers booked him for felony driving under the influence which caused bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department...
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Brentwood Police Arrest 5 in Connection With Downtown Armed Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department arrested five individuals Tuesday evening in connection with an armed robbery in the downtown area of the City of Brentwood. According to police, just before 7:00 pm, they were made aware of several armed robberies that had just occurred involving multiple victims in the city hall parking garage and area of city park–both adult and juveniles victims. The victims reported a firearm was used in the robberies.
news24-680.com
Four Arrested In El Sobrante After High Speed 24/680 Pursuit Tuesday
Four people have been arrested on an unassuming El Sobrante Street after a vigorous pursuit from Walnut Creek through the 24/680 and eventually onto Circle Drive Tuesday. A large number of sheriff’s deputies and an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter took part in the chase as police took an interest in a silver Hyundai with four men aboard and followed it doggedly during a snaky pursuit on area freeways and city street. The car was reportedly first “acquired” by police in downtown Walnut Creek and followed out of Walnut Creek before speeds picked up.
L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery, assault Tuesday night
(BCN) — Police in Petaluma are seeking a suspect that robbed and assaulted a man at gunpoint Tuesday evening. Police received a call at 9:08 p.m. from a man who said he had just been robbed while walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane. The victim said he was approached from behind by one […]
ksro.com
Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Windsor
There are no injuries nor damage after the garbage inside a garbage truck caught fire in Windsor. The fire started in a residential area in front of Robbins Park at about 1:20 Tuesday afternoon. The truck driver dumped the contents of the truck on the street when the fire started and called for the fire department. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Illegal Guns and Attempting to Lure Minors
A 24-year-old man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illegal guns and trying to lure minors for sex. Last week, police found a loaded, concealed and unregistered Glock handgun during a search of Luis Morales-Vargas’ car. Investigators say there was also an assault rifle with no serial number and an unsecured handgun inside the house. Detectives then seized Morales-Vargas’ cellphone and found evidence that suggested he was using social media apps to lure girls in their early teens into having sex with him.
Police find over a pound of marijuana after traffic stop
Police found over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to a tweet from Hayward Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Riders Arrested for Reckless Dirt Bike Riding in Oakley
At approximently 6:50 pm Monday, the Oakley Police Department took two dirt bike riders into custody who drove recklessly through the city. According to police, an Oakley Police officer saw a trio of small dirt bikes being operated recklessly on Main Street near Live Oak Avenue. The reckless driving included all three riders running a red light. The police officer tried to stop the bikes but they lead him on a pursuit down Main Street. One of the dirt bikes fled onto Vintage Parkway.
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Arrested for Negligently Firing Rifle
A Petaluma man has been arrested after claiming to have shot an intruder that wasn’t found. Early Friday morning, police received a call from a neighbor on 2100 block of Willow Drive saying they received a call from their neighbor, Tyler Elliott, who claimed to have shot someone inside his residence. Officers arrived but didn’t find any signs of a disturbance including any suspicious people in the area. Elliott was detained and a search of his residence was conducted. Police found an assault rifle in the residence and observed a shattered glass door. After speaking with Elliott and reviewing the scene, officers determined there wasn’t any evidence that suggested an intruder was inside or breaking into the residence. Elliott was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm among other charges.
sftimes.com
Ex-LAPD officer arrested for harassing girls in Walnut Creek
A Concord man was arraigned in court on Monday for harassing 2 middle school girls in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Miguel Schiappapietra, 37, is a registered sex offender and was a 6-year veteran of LAPD. The crime happened on July 3 in the parking lot at Target at North...
Plumas County News
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
