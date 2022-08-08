A Petaluma man has been arrested after claiming to have shot an intruder that wasn’t found. Early Friday morning, police received a call from a neighbor on 2100 block of Willow Drive saying they received a call from their neighbor, Tyler Elliott, who claimed to have shot someone inside his residence. Officers arrived but didn’t find any signs of a disturbance including any suspicious people in the area. Elliott was detained and a search of his residence was conducted. Police found an assault rifle in the residence and observed a shattered glass door. After speaking with Elliott and reviewing the scene, officers determined there wasn’t any evidence that suggested an intruder was inside or breaking into the residence. Elliott was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm among other charges.

