Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
WTGS
Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
WTGS
Hilariously sarcastic police post details fake cop vs. man with hand in his pants
BANGOR, Maine (TND) — A Maine police department's "marginally world-famous" Facebook page is raising eyebrows and generating thousands of reactions on social media. Retired Lt. Tim Cotton, the social media manager for the Bangor Police Department, is the sole creator of the "Got Warrants?" column on the department's page.
WTGS
State wants bond revoked for Murdaugh associate Eddie Smith for breaking house arrest
COLUMBIA, SC (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina want a judge to revoke bond for Curtis Edward "Eddie" Smith, an alleged co-conspirator of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in an apparent drug trafficking and money laundering scheme. The S.C. Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday a bond revocation hearing for...
WTGS
Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
WTGS
Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
WTGS
Gov. McMaster sues Biden Administration's OSHA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan...
WTGS
New facility in Ellabell creates 213 new jobs in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstrauntStore will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, bringing 213 new jobs to Bryan County. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will invest more than $87 million into the project, according to a...
WTGS
Maryland hospitals face critical staffing shortage as 62% of nurses consider leaving
LANHAM, Md. (WJLA) — As COVID surge after surge exposed a critical shortage of nurses, the Maryland Hospital Association set up a task force to get real numbers and a plan to attack the crisis. "What we’ve discovered is there is action that’s needed today not just on the...
WTGS
Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19; Has mild symptoms
ATLANTA — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd says Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Floyd says Abrams tests daily for COVID-19 and had tested negative on...
WTGS
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
WTGS
Georgia gas prices continue to drop, 14 cents less per gallon statewide than last week
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Heading into this week, Georgians will continue to see lower prices at the pump, according to a press release from AAA. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as of Monday. The state average on Monday...
WTGS
'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter
The Farmer's Almanac for 2022 and 2023 is out. They predict we should be prepared to bundle up this winter. The Almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. The Maine-based publication predicts January will be particularly chilly...
