Smyrna, TN

WTGS

Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Gov. McMaster sues Biden Administration's OSHA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan...
POLITICS
WTGS

New facility in Ellabell creates 213 new jobs in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstrauntStore will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, bringing 213 new jobs to Bryan County. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will invest more than $87 million into the project, according to a...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter

The Farmer's Almanac for 2022 and 2023 is out. They predict we should be prepared to bundle up this winter. The Almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. The Maine-based publication predicts January will be particularly chilly...
MAINE STATE

