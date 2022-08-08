Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand celebrates 10 years of charity
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A long-time charity event is growing to new royal heights. Addie’s 10th Royal Cupcake Stand brought the community out and into the sunshine. Princesses and villains came to First International Bank and Trust in Moorhead for cupcakes, lemonade and to support The Sunshine Foundation. It grants wishes for kids battling illness and disease.
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fargo Has A Secret Taco Vendor You NEED To Find For The Food Truck Festival
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
kvrr.com
Bell Bank Chairman of the Board To Be Honored By The Chamber
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The chairman of the board of Bell Bank is The Chamber’s 2022 Legacy Leader recipient. Richard Solberg will be honored at The Chamber’s Annual Celebration in October. The event serves as a reflection and celebration of Chamber and community accomplishments of the past...
kvrr.com
West Fargo teen wins community service crown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
lakesarearadio.net
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
kvrr.com
Abortion Clinic Relocates and Opens in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The owner of what was North Dakota’s only abortion clinic says the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead. Volunteer escorts walked patients inside while a small number of protesters demonstrated. Red River Women’s Clinic owner Tammi Kromenaker says the clinic opened...
kvrr.com
Fiber Art Festival Showcases Unique Skills
WEST FARGO, N.D.– The Fiber Arts Festival provides the opportunity to shop, learn new fiber techniques, and witness talented artists at work. The event gives people the chance to create fiber art in a relaxed and and informal setting friendly to those who are advanced in the arts or just want to learn from the area’s best. People gathered at the West Fargo fairgrounds to share their creations and crafts with the community. Fiber arts enthusiast Rene Omlid sells handmade totes and baskets from Africa. Omlid and her family have been attending the festival for eight years.
valleynewslive.com
Pride Week in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.
kvrr.com
LIVE: United Way School Supply Giveaway Begins Tuesday
The United Way’s 2022 School Supply Drive distribution begins today. You can pick supplies up Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scheels Arena. All K-12 students in need who attend school in Cass and Clay counties are eligible. The United...
kvrr.com
Kicks Jazz Festival Brings Local Music-Lovers Together
FARGO– Music lovers gather to celebrate and enjoy live music and fun for the whole family at the kicks band jazz festival at Island Park in Fargo. The festival has been around for about 28 years with a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Kicks Jazz Festival brings musicians and concert-goers alike for a day of live music, dancing, and a variety of forms of jazz. Music director and executive director, Tim Johnson and his wife began running the event 3 years ago when it’s founder and previous director Christopher Hansen stepped down after 25 years.
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
kvrr.com
Golden Drive and West Fargo Police team up against hunger
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive continues to work to end food insecurity in the FM metro with another food drive that brings in one of its biggest hauls. They say the community support will help hundreds of people that are struggling in shelters with a lack of supplies.
DL-Online
WE Fest attendance up overall, despite weather glitch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest is turning 40 next year, and organizers are already gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of the milestone on Aug. 3-5, 2023. "I think people will be extremely pleased with the lineup," said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke on Monday, Aug. 8, adding that an official announcement of the full lineup will be coming sometime in October. "We've been listening to the talk on social media, and I think we’ve put together a show people will be really proud to be a part of for our 40th anniversary."
kvrr.com
Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
valleynewslive.com
A new set of paws entered the West Fargo Police Department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago, the West Fargo Police Department welcomed a new pup to their K-9 unit. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands who is replacing the retired K-9 Brewtus. Chief Denis Otterness said the departments K-9 unit continues to evolve...
kvrr.com
State leaders break ground stormwater channel for F-M Diversion
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota and Minnesota leaders come to Argusville to break ground on the stormwater channel for the FM Diversion. The diversion channel will route water around the Fargo-Moorhead metro area during major flood events with some help from the Army Corps of Engineers. “The Army...
