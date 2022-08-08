ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Man found shot to death in east Alabama home

By Elizabeth White
 2 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Once inside, investigators located the victim, Terrence Melton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced Melton dead on the scene.

As of Monday, Jones is not commenting on if there is a person of interest or not. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

WRBL News 3

Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
AMERICUS, GA
WSFA

Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Police find baby wandering street in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Police say they have located the parents of a baby girl found wandering on 19th Avenue in Columbus, Georgia Tuesday. The baby was found in 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., on Aug. 9, 2022. She is believed to be between a year to 2 years […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Death investigation underway in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
ARLINGTON, GA
WTVM

Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
COLUMBUS, GA
weisradio.com

Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident

According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene...
WSFA

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
