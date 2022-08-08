Read full article on original website
Richard Judd, 95, of Perry
Private family burial for Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry, will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to Perry Golf and Country Club or McCreary Community Center and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, formerly of Scranton
Funeral services for Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson with Pastor Daniel Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. Visitation will...
Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle
Graveside Services for Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery with full military graveside rites by the Fontanelle American Legion Carlson Post No. 247. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Friday,...
James A. Waldhoff, 82, of Carroll
Funeral services for James A Waldhoff, age 82, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Lavonne “Bonnie” Dryden, 95, of Carroll
Funeral services for Lavonne “Bonnie” Dryden, age 95, of Carroll, will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll. Burial will be in Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas, IA. Visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in...
Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022
2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
Storm Lake Panel Discusses Community Diverse Shift with Greene County Residents
A moderate-sized crowd of close to 100 people attended the panel discussion at the Greene Room Events Center of Wild Rose in Jefferson with Nueva Vida en Greene County Tuesday night. Attendees heard from six panelists from Storm Lake about how their community became a very diverse community over the...
Public is invited to school Pep Rally Aug. 15
The start of the new school year is less than two weeks away and a Pep Rally to celebrate the start of 2022-23 will be held in Jefferson. It’s on Monday, Aug. 15 on the Bell Tower Plaza with Greene County Activities Booster Club providing a “Free-Will” supper with meat for the supper donated by Murphy Farm Meats. Supper will be served starting at 5 p.m. with the Pep Rally beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fall sports teams and coaches will be on hand, as will other school officials. The public is invited to help get the new school year off to a fun and uplifting start.
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Dallas County To Honor William Wagner During Adel Sweet Corn Festival
This year celebrates 175 years of the city of Adel, and during this weekend’s Adel Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday the Dallas County Courthouse will be open for viewing. Supervisor Mark Hanson says because of the work that William Wagner did during an early phase of renovation of the Dallas County Courthouse along with various other ventures and contributions, he will be honored with a special event Friday at 4 p.m. that will coincide with that day being proclaimed William Wagner Day.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/10/2022)-Cruisin’ to the Square Co-Organizer Chuck Wenthold
Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold talks about tomorrow’s Cruisin’ to the Square event in downtown Jefferson.
Phyllis J. Simonton, 95 of Atlantic
Celebration of Life for Phyllis J. Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, will be Thursday, August 11th from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at rolandfuneralservice.com. Survivors include: Daughter, Susan Scarlett of Adel and son, Kelly Simonton of Atlantic. 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Greene County to be Represented at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair begins this week and several Greene County residents will be there. This year’s Greene County Fair Queen Hannah Curtis will be heading to the state fairgrounds to compete for Iowa State Fair Queen. She talked about her favorite part of being at the state fair after she won the county fair queen crown this past July.
Let’s Talk Dallas County McCreary Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Ben Fleming
Raccoon Valley Radio Sales Manager Shawn Kinney talks with McCreary Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Ben Fleming talks about being the new aquatics coordinator in Perry.
Guthrie County Supervisors Discuss Grand Street Problem
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board discussed with the city of Guthrie Center about the street repairs needed on Grand Street. The city of Guthrie Center wants the county to be involved in fixing the street after Jensen Construction disturbed the brick on Grand Street. The Board decided to table the item and further evaluate their options to fix the street.
For Jensen, demolition of Wildcat Wonderland is ‘bittersweet’
Humboldt, IA – Phase one of the Wildcat Wonderland build commenced yesterday in Taft Park. While the new structure is slowly starting to take shape, the footprint of the existing structure shrunk as Jensen Drainage & Excavation began to demolish the remaining portions of the former Wildcat Wonderland. Gary...
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand Visits Greene County
A small crowd of about ten people attended a public town hall with Iowa Auditor Rob Sand at Washington Park in Jefferson Tuesday morning. Sand talked about anti-partisanship and how his office has been able to do their job of being the state’s watchdog, without having partisanship impact their responsibilities. He told attendees he didn’t want people who blindly follow him but that also question him and can disagree at times. An example he used of anti-partisanship is having a Democrat, Republican and an Independent in roles of leadership within his office.
City Of Perry Accepts Grant For Downtown Housing Project
At their most recent meeting the Perry City Council accepted a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that will help bring in more downtown housing. The City of Perry was recently awarded $600,000 which will be passed to the owners of the Tin Pig Tavern for a downtown housing project which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will feature 13 units to be above the restaurant and brewery.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Iowa House Candidate Meet and Greet In Panora
There will be a candidate doing a meet and greet in Panora coming up this weekend. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Michael Mills Memorial Park on Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30pm.
