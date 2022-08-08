Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Cubs, Reds will have incredible mic’d up twist for Field of Dreams game
The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will play in the Field of Dreams game, and two players will be mic’d up to make the game even better. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams movie site.
First Look: Cubs, Reds will wear these uniforms for Field of Dreams Game
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds have unveiled the uniforms they will wear for the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game. Read more on Audacy Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News
MLB at Field of Dreams: A-Rod, David Ortiz star in hilarious trailer ahead of Cubs, Reds game
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz participated in a hilarious trailer for the MLB at Field of Dreams game, which is set to be played Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Much like the inspiration to the game, Rodriguez and Ortiz appeared in a cornfield in Iowa. Rodriguez hears...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: How to Bet Cubs-Reds Field of Dreams Game
MLB's homage to one of the most popular baseball movies will take place Thursday when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play in the MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs-Reds game between National League Central Division rivals will be shown on FOX (7:15 p.m. ET).
MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash
The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
MLB Won’t Host Game at ‘Field of Dreams’ Site in 2023, per Report
The Reds and Cubs will play in Iowa on Thursday, but the league isn't planning to schedule a return next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tigers owner Chris Illitch throws Al Avila under the bus after firing him
The Detroit Tigers have finally fired general manager Al Avila. Currently in the midst of a terrible season — they're the third worst team in the MLB record-wise — Detroit has finally decided to pull the plug. Detroit will undoubtedly finish with a losing record this season, which...
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
FOX Sports
Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
SFGate
As MLB considers future game sites, check out these ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Egypt. Australia. A hot dog place in Pennsylvania. A junior college in Chicago. If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas. The second “Field of Dreams” game is Thursday night in the cornfields...
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox outlook and odds Tue., 8/9: Young Royals set to play two against White Sox
After taking three of four home games from the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals will host a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox will send right-hander Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) to the mound in one of the...
FOX Sports
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know
Major League Baseball is heading back to Iowa for the second consecutive summer. After last year's smashing success, the Field of Dreams Game returns to Dyersville, Iowa, where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will face off in this year's version...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel taking over center field for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Isbel will operate in center after Michael Taylor was benched versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Johnny Cueto, our models project Isbel to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates
Our MLB Games Today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout in March,
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Brewers and their fans will survive without Josh Hader
Business as usual? Maybe not. But as usual, the business must continue, without Hader, the lanky lefty, who was the National League’s Reliever of the Year in three of the last four seasons. This is not to minimize the loss of Hader, perhaps the best closer in the game....
Comments / 0