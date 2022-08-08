ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX Sports

MLB odds: How to Bet Cubs-Reds Field of Dreams Game

MLB's homage to one of the most popular baseball movies will take place Thursday when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play in the MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs-Reds game between National League Central Division rivals will be shown on FOX (7:15 p.m. ET).
DYERSVILLE, IA
FanSided

MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash

The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

As MLB considers future game sites, check out these ideas

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Egypt. Australia. A hot dog place in Pennsylvania. A junior college in Chicago. If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas. The second “Field of Dreams” game is Thursday night in the cornfields...
MLB
The Associated Press

Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know

Major League Baseball is heading back to Iowa for the second consecutive summer. After last year's smashing success, the Field of Dreams Game returns to Dyersville, Iowa, where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will face off in this year's version...
DYERSVILLE, IA
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel taking over center field for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Isbel will operate in center after Michael Taylor was benched versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Johnny Cueto, our models project Isbel to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Brewers and their fans will survive without Josh Hader

Business as usual? Maybe not. But as usual, the business must continue, without Hader, the lanky lefty, who was the National League’s Reliever of the Year in three of the last four seasons. This is not to minimize the loss of Hader, perhaps the best closer in the game....
MILWAUKEE, WI

