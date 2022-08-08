Read full article on original website
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Prognosis of adenoid cystic carcinoma in head and neck region treated with different regimens—A single‐centre study
Background: No study has evaluated the impact of regimen on recurrence, metastasis and survival in patients with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). The present study aimed to compare the efficacy of radioactive seed implantation and other regimens in treating ACC, so as to investigate the clinical applicability of radioactive seed implantation and determine the indications for this regimen. Methods: A total of 188 patients with ACC in oromaxillofacial region were allocated to four groups according to the treatment regimen: group 1 was treated with a combination of surgery and 125 I seed therapy, group 2 with a combination of surgery and external radiotherapy, group 3 with surgery, whereas group 4 was untreated. The Kaplan-Meier method was used to assess the survival rates, and the Cox regression analyses were used to identify the associated prognostic factors. Results: The overall survival rates of 188 patients and groups 1, 2, 3 and 4 were 85.7%, 75%, 68.2% and 37.5%, respectively. Cox regression analysis revealed that age, T stage, N stage and regimen were independent prognostic factors of survival. Amongst patients with primary ACC, the efficacy of radioactive seed implantation was higher in those with perineural invasion than in those without. Conclusion: Patient age, T stage, N stage and regimen are independent prognostic factors of survival in patients with ACC. Patients treated with surgery combined with postoperative 125 I seed radiotherapy have a higher overall survival rate, and those with perineural invasion are more suitable for radioactive seed implantation therapy.
Neuroblastoma suppressor of tumorigenicity 1 is a circulating protein associated with progression to end-stage kidney disease in diabetes
Patients with diabetes are at risk of kidney complications. Kobayashi et al. surveyed 25 circulating proteins in patient cohorts of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and report that circulating neuroblastoma suppressor of tumorigenicity 1 (NBL1) protein is associated with 10-year risk for progression to end-stage kidney disease across multiple cohorts. This association was backed up by analysis of biopsied renal tissue. NBL1 may thus provide a noninvasive risk predictor for advanced diabetic kidney disease.
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
Selexipag improves pulmonary vascular resistance, other hemodynamics in CTEPH
Selexipag improved pulmonary vascular resistance and other hemodynamic variables among patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, according to results published in European Respiratory Journal. However, there was no change in exercise capacity after treatment. “The results of this study suggest that selexipag is well tolerated and safe, and that it...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood
Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
14-Deoxygarcinol improves insulin sensitivity in high-fat diet-induced obese mice via mitigating NF-ÎºB/Sirtuin 2-NLRP3-mediated adipose tissue remodeling
Interleukin (IL)-1Î² is a culprit of adipose tissue inflammation, which in turn causes systematic inflammation and insulin resistance in obese individuals. IL-1Î² is mainly produced in monocytes and macrophages and marginally in adipocytes, through cleavage of the inactive pro-IL-1Î² precursor by caspase-1, which is activated via the NLRP3 inflammasome complex. The nuclear factor-ÎºB (NF-ÎºB) transcription factor is the master regulator of inflammatory responses. Brindle berry (Garcinia cambogia) has been widely used as health products for treating obesity and related metabolic disorders, but its active principles remain unclear. We previously found a series of polyisoprenylated benzophenones from brindle berry with anti-inflammatory activities. In this study we investigated whether 14-deoxygarcinol (DOG), a major polyisoprenylated benzophenone from brindle berry, alleviated adipose tissue inflammation and insulin sensitivity in high-fat diet fed mice. The mice were administered DOG (2.5, 5"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) for 4 weeks. We showed that DOG injection dose-dependently improved insulin resistance and hyperlipidemia, but not adiposity in high-fat diet-fed mice. We found that DOG injection significantly alleviated adipose tissue inflammation via preventing macrophage infiltration and pro-inflammatory polarization of macrophages, and adipose tissue fibrosis via reducing the abnormal deposition of extracellular matrix. In LPS plus nigericin-stimulated THP-1 macrophages, DOG (1.25, 2.5, 5"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently suppressed the activation of NLRP3 inflammasome and NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. We demonstrated that DOG bound to and activated the deacetylase Sirtuin 2, which in turn deacetylated and inactivated NLRP3 inflammasome to reduce IL-1Î² secretion. Moreover, DOG (1.25, 2.5, 5"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently mitigated inflammatory responses in macrophage conditioned media-treated adipocytes and suppressed macrophage migration toward adipocytes. Taken together, DOG might be a drug candidate to treat metabolic disorders through modulation of adipose tissue remodeling.
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Targeting Ras-ERK cascade by bioactive natural products for potential treatment of cancer: an updated overview
MAPK (mitogen-activated protein kinase) or ERK (extracellular-signal-regulated kinase) pathway is an important link in the transition from extracellular signals to intracellular responses. Because of genetic and epigenetic changes, signal-ing cascades are altered in a variety of diseases, including cancer. Extant studies on the homeostatic and pathologic behavior of MAPK signaling have been conducted; however, much remains to be explored in preclinical and clinical research in terms of regulation and action models. MAPK has implications for cancer therapy response, more specifically in response to experimental MAPK suppression, compensatory mechanisms are activated. The current study investigates MAPK as a very complex cell signaling pathway that plays roles in cancer treatment response, cellular normal conduit maintenance, and compensatory pathway activation. Most MAPK inhibitors, unfortunately, cause resistance by activating compensatory feedback loops in tumor cells and tumor microenvironment components. As a result, innovative combinatorial treatments for cancer management must be applied to limit the likelihood of alternate pathway initiation as a possibility for generating novel therapeutics based on incorporation in translational research. We summarize current knowledge about the implications of ERK (MAPK) in cancer, as well as bioactive products from plants, microbial organisms or marine organisms, as well as the correlation with their chemical structures, which modulate this pathway for the treatment of different types of cancer.
A pro-inflammatory and fibrous cap thinning transcriptome profile accompanies carotid plaque rupture leading to stroke
Atherosclerotic plaque rupture is the etiology of ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction. The molecular mechanisms responsible for rupture remain unclear, in part, due to the lack of data from plaques at the time of rupture. Ribosome-depleted total RNA was sequenced from carotid plaques obtained from patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy with high-grade stenosis and either (1) a carotid-related ischemic cerebrovascular event within the previous 5 days ('recently ruptured,' n = 6) or (2) an absence of a cerebrovascular event ('asymptomatic,' n = 5). Principal component analysis confirmed plaque rupture was responsible for the greatest percentage of the variability between samples (23.2%), and recently ruptured plaques were enriched for transcripts associated with inflammation and extracellular matrix degradation. Hierarchical clustering achieved differentiation of the asymptomatic from the recently ruptured plaques. This analysis also found co-expression of transcripts for immunoglobulins and B lymphocyte function, matrix metalloproteinases, and interferon response genes. Examination of the differentially expressed genes supported the importance of inflammation and inhibition of proliferation and migration coupled with an increase in apoptosis. Thus, the transcriptome of recently ruptured plaques is enriched with transcripts associated with inflammation and fibrous cap thinning and support further examination of the role of B lymphocytes and interferons in atherosclerotic plaque rupture.
How can counselling by family physicians on nutrition and physical activity be improved: trends from a survey in Germany
Purpose Cancer and its therapy causes severe symptoms, most of which are amendable to nutrition and physical activity (PA). Counselling on nutrition and PA empowers patients to take part more actively in their treatment. Many cancer patients are yet in need of information on these topics. In this study, we investigate the perception of family physicians (FP) on nutrition and PA in cancer patient care and assess barriers and steps to improve their involvement in counselling on these topics. Methods Based on qualitative content analysis of 5 semi-structured interviews with FP, a questionnaire was developed and completed by 61 German FP. Results Most of the FP acknowledged the importance of nutrition and PA during (91.4%) and after (100%) cancer therapy. While many participants were involved in cancer patient care, 65.6% of FP viewed themselves as primary reference person to address these topics. However, a third (32.8%) of FP were unfamiliar with information thereof. Some were unsatisfied regarding timely updates on their patient’s treatment course via discharge letters (25.0%) or phone calls (36.2%). FP would like to dedicate more consultation time addressing nutrition and PA than they currently do ( p < 0.001). Conclusion Communication btween healthcare practitioners about mutual cancer patient’s treatment must be improved, e.g. utilising electronic communication to quicken correspondence. Acquisition of information on nutrition and PA in cancer patient care needs to be facilitated for FP, approachable by compiling reliable information and their sources. Involvement of FP in structured treatment programs could benefit cancer patient care. Trial registration number (May 7, 2021): 2021–2149-Bef.
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC
Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
Association Between Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease and the Risk of Cirrhosis in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B—A Retrospective Cohort Study
Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy Volume 15:2311-2322. Background: Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is a novel proposed concept that is being recognized worldwide. Both chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and MAFLD have been independently attributed to an increased risk of disease development to cirrhosis. However, it is still unclear whether MAFLD is associated with an increased risk of cirrhosis in CHB patients. Aim: This study aimed to analyze the impact of MAFLD on the risk of cirrhosis in CHB patients. Methods: In this retrospective cohort study, consecutive CHB patients with or without MAFLD were enrolled from January 1st, 2007, to May 1st, 2020, in Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine. Inverse probability treatment weighting (IPTW) was performed to balance the covariates across groups. The weighted Kaplan-Meier analysis and Cox regression analysis were used to compare both groups for the risk of cirrhosis. Results: A total of 1223 CHB patients were included in this study during the median follow-up of 5.25 years; of these patients, 355 were CHB-MAFLD patients. After IPTW, the weighted Kaplan-Meier analysis showed that the weighted cumulative incidence of cirrhosis was significantly higher in patients with MAFLD than that in patients without MAFLD (12.6% versus 7.1%, P=0.015). In the weighted multivariate Cox analysis, coexisting MAFLD was related to an increased risk of cirrhosis [adjusted weighted hazard ratio (HR) 1.790; P =0.020]. Age (>40 years, adjusted weighted HR, 1.950; P=0.015), diabetes mellitus (adjusted weighted HR, 1.883; P=0.041), non-antiviral treatment (adjusted weighted HR, 2.037; P=0.013), and baseline serum HBV DNA levels (>2.4 log10 IU/mL, adjusted weighted HR, 1.756; P=0.045) were significant risk factors for cirrhosis. Conclusion: We found that MAFLD was associated with a higher risk of cirrhosis in CHB patients.
