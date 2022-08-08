ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

'The Challenge' alum Nicole Ramos marries at Florida wedding

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Nicole Ramos is a married woman.

The television personality married her fiancé, Shawn Morrison, at a wedding Sunday in Florida.

Ramos and Morrison married at The Vault wedding venue in Tampa, Fla., with their family and friends in attendance.

Nany Carmen González, Ramos' cousin who also starred on The Challenge, and her girlfriend, Big Brother alum Kaycee Clark, were among the guests.

Ramos reposted photos and videos from her wedding on Instagram Stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1yKa_0h9AHYqr00
Nicole Ramos reposted photos and videos from her wedding to Shawn Morrison on Instagram Stories. Photo via nicolexoramos/Instagram Stories

Ramos and Morrison got engaged in Hawaii in September 2021.

"Ended Hawaii with a YES," Ramos wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ramos is known for The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III and Dirty 30. She also appeared on Ex on the Beach with her ex-boyfriend Nate Sestok.

