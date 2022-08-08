ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyMVj_0h9AHW5P00

Inflation is putting Americans' health at risk, with nearly 2 in 5 struggling to pay for the care they need, according to a new West Health-Gallup poll.

About 38% -- which translates to an estimated 98 million Americans -- said rising healthcare prices had caused them to skip treatments, delay buying prescription drugs or pay for their care by borrowing money or cutting back on driving, utilities or food in the past six months.

The poll was conducted online in June, the same month inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1%, pollsters noted. In June, healthcare inflation hit 4.5%.

"We've known for decades that healthcare has been a financial pain for people, and that people have had to make trade-offs," said Timothy Lash, president of West Health, a nonprofit healthcare advocacy group. "When you layer inflation on top of that, it's like putting gasoline on a fire."

The poll revealed that:

  • One in 4 Americans (26%) have put off medical care or prescription purchases due to higher prices.
  • About 17% drove less, 10% cut back on utilities and 7% skipped a meal to cover medical costs.
  • About 6% had to borrow money to afford their care or pay medical bills.

What's more, inflation is influencing healthcare choices at every income level, the poll revealed.

More than half of U.S. households earning less than $48,000 a year have had to curb spending due to higher healthcare prices, results showed.

But nearly 20% of households pulling in more than $180,000 a year also have been forced to cut back, the poll found.

Women are more worried than men about medical costs, 42% to 36%. Lash said that probably reflects both the gender income gap and women's tendency to use healthcare more often than men.

These new results jibe with polling performed in the spring by the Kaiser Family Foundation, said Lunna Lopes, a KFF senior survey analyst for public opinion and survey research.

"We asked earlier this year if they or another family member had not gotten a test or treatment that was recommended by a doctor because of cost," Lopes said. "We found about a third of adults say that was the case in the past 12 months. And likewise, 4 in 10 adults say that they've put off or postponed getting healthcare they needed because of the cost."

Inflation likely has made things even harder on American families, she said.

"There's only so many dollars that people have to spend," Lopes said. "When they look at where to cut or potentially reduce spending, that's when you see people making these decisions of maybe not getting the healthcare that they need, because that's an additional expense that they'll have to budget into their monthly finances."

But Lash said the fact that healthcare costs are pinching people at every economic level and of every political stripe could make it more likely that policymakers will do something about it.

"It crosses party lines, with Republicans being more worried than Democrats," he said. The poll found that 44% of Republicans were concerned about their ability to cover needed healthcare costs over the next six months, compared with 33% of Democrats and 42% of independents.

"And so, in this sort of environment heading into the midterm elections, there's legislation right now on the table in Congress to lower the cost of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to directly negotiate with pharmaceutical companies," Lash said.

"That would have a very significant impact over a six-year period on the cost of prescription drugs. My hope would be, with voters energized on this issue, that that puts pressure on our elected officials," he said.

The nationwide poll was conducted online June 2-16 with 3,001 adults. The overall margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

More information

Kaiser Family Foundation has more about healthcare costs.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 38

Randy Jenkins
2d ago

Democrats wants to turn this country into socialism. America people need to wake up before. it's to late.Civil War is.around the. corner

Reply(3)
43
Christy Hunter
2d ago

Can't even afford insurance but its not worth having because they steal your premiums then refuse to pay for anything. Legalized thievery at its best.

Reply
20
David Baker
2d ago

It's funny how they just passed a bill to lower prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare but it will not help people on private insurance and it's still not enough because it only lowers a small number of pills

Reply(2)
13
Related
FOXBusiness

Inflation may hit Social Security recipients twice

Scorching-hot inflation is inflicting financial pain on millions of U.S. households, but the rising price of everyday necessities has squeezed one group in particular: retirees living on a fixed income. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted...
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Two In Five Americans Forced To Choose Between Basic Necessities And Healthcare, Poll Shows

Ah, America, land of the free. Well, not free, exactly – it costs something like $32,000 just to be born in the USA, and the bills don’t stop there. It’s no secret that healthcare in the US is expensive, with no universal provision and treatments costing many times the amount paid overseas. According to a new Gallup poll commissioned by the West Health group of nonprofits, that means that a lot of Americans are going without medical care.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Health Care#Kaiser Family Foundation#Party Lines#Americans#Healthcare
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Washington Examiner

Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week

People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
Dayana Sabatin

States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
418K+
Followers
62K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy