ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Brazil Reveals Its 2022 World Cup Kits

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsKcZ_0h9AGdql00

The South American giants are considered one of the favorites in Qatar this fall, and they’ll bring their classic look—and a unique twist—to the competition.

Brazil has released its World Cup kits ahead of the tournament this fall, and the Seleção will be bringing their unique look to the competition once again.

The five-time World Cup champions revealed their classic, canary-yellow shirts emblazoned with blue and green trim reflecting the nation’s flag. However, Nike added a twist with jaguar spot undertones on the traditional shirt while embracing the concept in its entirety on sleeves of the blue-and-neon-green away shirt.

Entering the 2022 World Cup as one of the tournament favorites, the Brazilians will have to earn their stripes—or, in this case, spots—in Group G against Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.

Along with potentially adding to their record World Cup trophy total, there is plenty of individual history to be made in Qatar. Dani Alves could become the oldest player to play for the Brazilian national team if he makes the squad. Meanwhile, at 74 international goals, star forward Neymar sits just three goals back of Pelé’s all-time record for Brazil—a feat he could surpass considering he has six World Cup goals across two tournaments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qb7LT_0h9AGdql00

Nike

Nike

Both players could also technically accomplish those feats in September when it faces Argentina. FIFA previously ruled that the South American rivals must still play their abandoned World Cup qualifier from last September despite having already qualified for the fall tournament.

The World Cup will also mark the last tournament before manager Tite steps down . The manager led Brazil to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup as well as to a Copa América trophy in 2019.

Brazil’s World Cup campaign begins Nov. 24 against Serbia.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Pelé
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
theScore

Real Madrid collect more silverware with Super Cup win over Frankfurt

Helsinki, Aug 10, 2022 (AFP) - Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. While Frankfurt were dangerous, particularly in the first half, Madrid's experience and individual quality saw them through, as it did so often in their victorious 2021-22 Champions League campaign.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joins Everton from Lille

LONDON (AP) — After taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku, Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joined Everton on Tuesday from Lille. Everton said the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal the transfer fee Everton will pay the French club. British media reported it was about 35 million euros ($36 million).
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa Am Rica#South American#Sele O#Nike#Jaguar#Brazilians
Yardbarker

Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Real Madrid looks to keep momentum at UEFA Super Cup

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one — winning a trophy. Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.
UEFA
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The completed tournament field with France and Brazil as favorites

2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. As it stands, all 32 spots have been filled and qualification has been completed.
FIFA
LiveScience

Hidden passage leads explorers to deepest cave Down Under

Explorers abseiled, squeezed and crawled their way through Australia's deepest cave system on July 30, boldly going where no cavers had gone before and setting a new cave depth record. Cavers from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers, a speleological organization based in Hobart, Australia, made it through the 1,316-foot-deep (401 meters)...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

88K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy