WILSON (WBTW) – Rodney Mooney enters his second year as coach at Wilson High School. Mooney accepted the football task, with betterment in mind. The team finished 1-8 last season, 1-5 in the region. A disappointment to say the least, but a building block for the future. For the Tigers, the future has now arrived. […]
Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wake Forest will be without star quarterback Sam Hartman indefinitely, the program announced Wednesday morning. According to a statement released by Wake Forest, Hartman "sought medical attention for a non-football related condition" following a workout on Tuesday. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team...
Laurinburg, N.C. — Parker Byrd was set to be an incoming freshman on the East Carolina baseball team in the coming months. The Scotland High graduate figured to be entering into what would be a cherished part of his young life in a few weeks, starting classes at the same university he committed to before even playing in a high school game.
The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
Jim Sosebee has yet to experience his first night under the lights at Sid Bryson Stadium as Crest football coach. But that hasn’t kept him from getting his fill of the venue. The Chargers’ first-year coach has been a frequent presence this summer. “Welcome to my house, baby...
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Sports Director Chris Parks and Sports Anchor/Reporter Candace Martino have a look at the upcoming 2022 football season across the area. They’ll dive into the top teams & players, all the new classifications/regions, and plenty of coaches interviews to gear you up for the excitement ahead!
Monday morning brought home to NC State football the reality that the early hype was going to be confirmed in the preseason polls. The coaches top 25 dropped and the Wolfpack checked in at No. 13, second best among the five ACC squads that were all in the top 20.
