Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Celebrate Celtic heritage this weekend in Sparta

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend marks the return of one of West Michigan’s greenest events! It’s the 13th Annual Sparta Celtic Festival taking place in Rogers Park and Balyeat Field on Friday and Saturday. It’s the largest, free entry, family-friendly Celtic Fest and each year, they give back to the community. This year, they’ve teamed up with RUNA to collect new socks to be donated to North Kent Connect to be distributed to those in need in Northern Kent County.
SPARTA, MI
WOOD

Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre School Of Rock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summertime is a great time to spend time together as a family. The top pick for today is the Grand Rapids Civic theatre production of School of Rock. If your kids love to sing and dance this is the production to see. This production will have the entire family ready to Rock n Roll! For ticket information and details check out their website here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Learn about & sample tequila this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people don’t realize that there’s actually a fine art to tequila. This weekend, you have a chance to learn about its history, sample brands and learn about different types of tequila cocktails at the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest. Explore over 35...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Comstock Park, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
swmichigandining.com

Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)

Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids

Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: 44th Annual Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament. While there was no entry fee to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Creating Magical Memories At Summer Camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-When we look back upon our childhood, many of us have fond memories of Summer Camp. Long days in the sun, making friends and learning new experiences. While there are many to choose from, one that stands out is the Summer Magic Program in Newaygo. Put on by the Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, this camp focusses on learning and inclusiveness. This year the kids at the camp had a special visitor. The Van Andel Institute brought their educational program to the camp, titled Curiosity on Wheels. This program focusses on water stem activities to help these kids become engaged in their learning. The focus of the camp is to help these children build a love for learning that hopefully will grow as they continue to develop.
NEWAYGO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Freda’s Fish Fry closes eatery at Gun lake location

Freda’s Fish Fry, the restaurant that got into trouble about seven years ago for having a colorful advertising sign on West Superior Street, has closed its doors at its Gun Lake location, where owner Alicia Thorpe moved four years ago. Thorpe posted today on Facebook, “After deep thought… I...
WAYLAND, MI
WOOD

Get your basement waterproofed before the winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to say it but summer is winding down which means winter is around the corner. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe. Rob from Everdry...
WYOMING, MI
boatlyfe.com

Great Lakes Surf Fest Returns to Muskegon

The Great Lakes Surf Festival is back for its fourth annual year. Head out this Saturday, August 13 from 12:30 to 6pm to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, Michigan, and and have fun surfing and paddleboarding, practice yoga on the beach, and enjoy music, food and fun with fellow water lovers.
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tiger and learn more about 25 beagles heading to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Tiger! Just like her namesake implies, this little kitty is a stripey spitfire!. Tiger is an adventure cat with plenty of personality. The Humane Society of West Michigan says her favorite thing to do is play! She loves to chase wand toys and would love a forever home with plenty of room to zoom. She may even enjoy having a feline friend to play with.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Blue Man Group to perform in Grand Rapids Sept. 27–28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Man Group is coming back to Grand Rapids this fall!. The musical group is scheduled to perform at DeVos Performance Hall Sept. 27–28. Patrons can look forward to music, comedy and art, all conveyed through non-verbal communication and custom instruments. Tickets go...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

