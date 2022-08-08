Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
20-year-old Mamaroneck man arrested for stabbing
Authorities tell news 12 that Jarius Gaylord is charged with second degree assault in the attack.
Police: 83-year-old man killed in Coram crash
According to police, the incident happened on County Road 83 just south of Mooney Pond Road.
NBC New York
3 People, Including Mom Pushing Toddler in Stroller, Struck by Car Fleeing Police in Queens
A car struck three people, including a toddler, in Queens as the driver attempted to flee from officers who had pulled the vehicle over, police said. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday afternoon near Wyckoff Avenue and George Street in Ridgewood, according to police. As the officers approached the car, the diver accelerated quickly, abruptly taking off from the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Bronx cold case murder suspect could be serial rapist, killer: police sources
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Gregory Fleetwood was a suspect in two rape cases in the mid-1990s around the same time that pregnant mom, Jasmine Porter, was sexually assaulted and strangled in her bedroom in February 1996, sources said. Now, one of the rape victims regrets backing out of testifying against Fleetwood back then, saying she […]
Man Nabbed With Knife, After Exposing Himself During Greenwich Robbery, Police Say
A man was nabbed by police in Fairfield County for allegedly exposing himself after allegedly attempting to rob a woman and harassing others in a parking garage. The incident took place in Greenwich around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Greenwich Plaza. According to Greenwich Police, Antonio McDuffie, age...
Jalopnik
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
DA Announces Charges For DPW Worker In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Stepinac HS Student
A Westchester public works employee who allegedly was intoxicated when he hit and killed a popular 16-year-old high school student riding a scooter has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash. Stephen Dolan, age 46, of Yonkers, was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 5, and held on a $250,000...
2 reputed MS-13 gang members sentenced for Uniondale murder
Luis Alejandro Varela and William Reyes-Fuentes pleaded guilty to the machete murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano in 2017.
Man Charged After Ghost Guns, Silencers Found In Pearl River Home, Sheriff Says
A Hudson Valley man is facing weapons charges after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of ghost guns and weapon silencers. Rockland County resident Timothy Lewis, age 42, was arrested and charged following a search of his Pearl River home, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Bleach Thief Whacks 70-Year-Old With Hammer in NYC Laundromat Attack: Cops
A 70-year-old employee at a Brooklyn laundromat was beaten with a hammer as he tried to stop a suspect from stealing from the business, according to police. A man entered the Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville on Aug. 4 just before 5 a.m. and went to the rear of the business, where merchandise was sold. He tried to take items without paying, police said, which is when the worker approached and attempted to stop him.
Woman Threatens Bedford Hills Deli Worker In Dispute Over Sandwich, Police Say
A woman who threatened a deli worker with a knife because she didn't like how her sandwich was being made has been arrested. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Sunday, April 24 at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road, but the arrest was just made recently after the woman was apprehended in New York City.
COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’d made an arrest. The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
ryerecord.com
Police Blotter 8/10: Illegal Beach Parking & Arrest Warrant Issued.
8/3 Vehicle reported parked in front of Midland Avenue residence, occupied by four, 10:45 p.m. All was in order. 8/3 Not the one in Kansas, sir. Vehicle idling over 25 minutes, Lindbergh/Hix avenues. Uber driver was lost and looking for directions to Manhattan. Sent on his way. 8/3 Large log...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway road rage leads to arrest
RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
NBC New York
Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues
A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
Suspect Nabbed, Others Escape After Nanuet UPS Warehouse Heist, Police Say
A man was arrested and several others escaped following a robbery of a Hudson Valley UPS warehouse. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 at the warehouse located at 31 Murray Hill Drive in Nanuet. The first arriving officers spotted a dark-colored sedan in...
