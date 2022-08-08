ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

NBC New York

3 People, Including Mom Pushing Toddler in Stroller, Struck by Car Fleeing Police in Queens

A car struck three people, including a toddler, in Queens as the driver attempted to flee from officers who had pulled the vehicle over, police said. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday afternoon near Wyckoff Avenue and George Street in Ridgewood, according to police. As the officers approached the car, the diver accelerated quickly, abruptly taking off from the scene.
QUEENS, NY
Westchester County, NY
Yonkers, NY
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC New York

Bleach Thief Whacks 70-Year-Old With Hammer in NYC Laundromat Attack: Cops

A 70-year-old employee at a Brooklyn laundromat was beaten with a hammer as he tried to stop a suspect from stealing from the business, according to police. A man entered the Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville on Aug. 4 just before 5 a.m. and went to the rear of the business, where merchandise was sold. He tried to take items without paying, police said, which is when the worker approached and attempted to stop him.
BROOKLYN, NY
ryerecord.com

Police Blotter 8/10: Illegal Beach Parking & Arrest Warrant Issued.

8/3 Vehicle reported parked in front of Midland Avenue residence, occupied by four, 10:45 p.m. All was in order. 8/3 Not the one in Kansas, sir. Vehicle idling over 25 minutes, Lindbergh/Hix avenues. Uber driver was lost and looking for directions to Manhattan. Sent on his way. 8/3 Large log...
RYE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway road rage leads to arrest

RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
RAMAPO, NY
NBC New York

Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
BROOKLYN, NY

