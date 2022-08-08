ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHW Gaming: After Being Sidelined For 23 Years ‘Fatal Fury’ Is Back

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 2 days ago

Source: SNK / Fatal Fury

The fighting video game genre is quite active thanks to a constant flow of titles like Mortal Kombat , Street Fighter , King of Fighters, and other new challengers. Fatal Fury , a classic to longtime gamers, has been missing in action until now.

SNK proudly announced during EVO 2022 that it is resurrecting its long-dormant fighting game franchise . This will mark the first entry into the series since 1999’s Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves . The video game studio shared no release date or what platforms the game will be on.

But, they did drop a teaser trailer for the game tentatively named “New Fatal Fury/Garou,” but based on reporting, it appears to be a direct follow-up to Mark of the Wolves . The teaser ends with the reveal of Rock Howard, the protagonist from the last game.

The teaser trailer also gives us a hint about the “New Fatal Fury/Garou’s” story noting in the small clip “The City of Legend Still Breathes,” “Hungry Wolves Back on the Prowl,” and “A New Destiny Hidden In Darkness.” Along with Rock’s reveal, two silhouettes stand out, one appears to be Billy Kane, an iconic character from the Fatal Fury franchise, and the other belongs to Kain R. Heinlein, the final boss from Mark of The Wolves .

Fatal Fury Lived On Through Its Iconic Characters For Years

Despite the game’s 23-year absence, its core characters Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi lived to fight another day in SNK’s ongoing King of Fighters franchise that features fighters from the Art of Fighting , Fatal Fury , and more.

The franchise punched and kicked its way onto the video game scene in 1991 with Fatal Fury: King of Fighters on the Neo Geo console. The series will live there through the 1990s until 1999’s Mark of The Wolves .

Keep it locked on HipHopWired for more info on “New Fatal Fury/Garou.”

Photo: SNK / Fatal Fury

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

