Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine
Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
Russia hasn't destroyed any of the devastating HIMARS artillery given Ukraine, US says, contradicting Russia's claims
Russia has claimed to have destroyed four US-donated HIMARS in Ukraine, but on Wednesday the Pentagon said "those systems have not been eliminated."
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv's forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired from the United States-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defense, according to a Ukrainian official. A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs...
Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack
The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Ukraine reclaims 46 settlements as Putin's troops are forced to give up territory throughout Kherson region amid Kyiv's counter-offensive
Ukraine has recaptured dozens of southern settlements from Russia as Kyiv's forces lay the groundwork for a major counter-attack against Kherson city. Dmytro Butriy, head of the Kherson region, said Kyiv's men have liberated 46 occupied settlements within the last 24 hours, mostly in the north. But at least some...
Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Russian Ammo Depots, Missile Systems Wiped Out in Deadly Fighting: Ukraine
Ukraine's military has reported more success against Russia as it presses forward with efforts to take back control of Kherson and other southern areas.
Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine attacks key Kherson bridge in bid to isolate Russian forces
Kyiv’s forces seek to disrupt major Russian supply route through Antonivskiy bridge in bid to retake Kherson
Ukraine Says Scores Of Russians Killed In Southern Fighting
The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro...
Ukraine war LIVE – Russia heading for total ‘economic OBLIVION’; plus Vladimir Putin health update latest
RUSSIAN dictator Vladimir Putin is driving his country into a deep recession that there is "no way out of." Putin hasn't cracked his façade by insisting Russia is economically booming, and exceeding revenue targets from previous years. Russia has raked in the revenue, making the ruble one of the...
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
How Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Could Turn War Against Russia
Ukraine's forces have set the stage for a major counter-offensive they hope will push Russian occupiers out of Kherson in the south, opening a path to Crimea. In recent weeks, Ukrainian artillery teams, special forces, and partisans have laid the groundwork by destroying key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and bridges.
Russian Battle Plans 'Ridiculously Bad' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. Commander
Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said Russia's military has shown "very little appetite or inclination to improve."
Where Russia's War in Ukraine Stands—And What Could Happen Next
The West looked on in horror on February 24 as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war broke out, bloody fighting and attacks on civilians have resulted in at least tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million Ukrainians abroad or within the country, and at least $100 billion of infrastructure damage. And nearly five months in, there’s no end in sight to the brutal conflict.
