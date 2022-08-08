ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Says Scores Of Russians Killed In Southern Fighting

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro...
MILITARY
Newsweek

How Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Could Turn War Against Russia

Ukraine's forces have set the stage for a major counter-offensive they hope will push Russian occupiers out of Kherson in the south, opening a path to Crimea. In recent weeks, Ukrainian artillery teams, special forces, and partisans have laid the groundwork by destroying key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and bridges.
MILITARY
TIME

Where Russia's War in Ukraine Stands—And What Could Happen Next

The West looked on in horror on February 24 as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war broke out, bloody fighting and attacks on civilians have resulted in at least tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million Ukrainians abroad or within the country, and at least $100 billion of infrastructure damage. And nearly five months in, there’s no end in sight to the brutal conflict.
POLITICS
