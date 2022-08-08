ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Bristol Borough Unity Day to honor Trooper Martin Mack, first responders

By Ella Castronuovo, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper and Bristol Borough resident Martin Mack III will be among first responders and community members honored Aug. 13 during the second annual Unity Day in the borough.

Mack and Trooper Branden Sisca were killed in the line of duty earlier this year on a crash on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

Several awards will be presented during Unity Day, including the Bristol Borough Hero Award and the Volunteer Community Public Congressional Awards.

Hosted by The Boots of the Ground Foundation, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bristol Wharf, 100 Basin Park.

The awards ceremony will start at 2 p.m.

The Congressional Award Program was introduced in Bucks County in 2016 to honor outstanding youth, and since has been expanded to include first responder volunteers. Since 1979, the Congressional Award is the highest honor for young Americans by the United States Congress.

The award “recognizes personal development, physical fitness, academic achievement, and volunteering public service.”

Held on an annual basis and decided by the community, the award is nonpartisan, voluntary, non-competitive and available to all youth from ages 13 ½ through 24 years, according to a press release.

The list of honorees includes Mack; Pastor James Evans III; Jose Rosado, a firefighter for the American Hose; Darius Wilkinson; Rick Hughs; Susan Seidler Marie, a 20-year volunteer for the homeless; Stacy Amoroso; Tracey Long: Royce McKelvey; Mark Eckert; Helen Bradford; Sara Laurel; Betty Rodriguez, lifelong resident and president of the borough council for 19 years; Rosaura Torres, president for fire and police for 30 years; Denise Johnson; Kathy Pollard; Damita Harvey; Gladys Harper; Valerie Hamilton: and Jessie Schwartz.

In addition to the awards, there will be entertainment provided by Kelly Montazami and Friends, the Platinum Dancers Dance Team and Truman Dancers Xclusive, followed by introductions from organizations like Monroe Foundation for Youth, Color Fanatics, Boot on the Ground, The One Hit Wonders, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and others.

Bucks County Courier Times

