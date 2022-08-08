Read full article on original website
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Eater
New Mexican Restaurant Full of Eggy Breakfast Tortas Opens in Blackland
This summer, a new fast-casual counter-service Mexican street food spot with tortas opened in the Blackland neighborhood. La Plancha debuted on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 101 on July 1. La Plancha’s tortas — Mexican sandwiches served on bolillo buns — include the La Tejana layered with...
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Eater
Majorly Anticipated Bird Rock Restaurant Reveals Menu Before September Opening
Expected to be a contender upon arrival, Paradisaea is hoping to bring destination dining to Bird Rock when it touches down on La Jolla Boulevard this September. At 4,500-square-feet, it’ll be the neighborhood’s largest restaurant to-date, and previously shared renderings of its remodeled historic building show a mid-century modern space decorated in warm, tropical hues that invoke the island habitat of the exotic birds of paradise that the restaurant is named for.
Eater
A Pair of Restaurants to Watch Are Coming to Las Colinas
A little bit of Monaco is coming to Las Colinas. On September 16, Monaco Restaurant will open in the Water Street area, facing the canals — and yes, there will be gondola service. David Lamberti, the owner of Lamberti’s Ristorante in Irving, is opening a place that takes its...
Atlas Obscura
Hrimnir Ramen
Jars of house-cured preserved lemons, pickled plums, and pear vinegar line the walls of Hrimnir Ramen, the Oslo eatery that puts a distinctly Norwegian spin on Japan’s beloved noodles. Both Japanese and Nordic cultures rely heavily on the locally sourced produce and the umami-oomph provided by fermentation. In 2019, Norwegian-American microbiologist David Quist opened a wholly unconventional spot that nods to both traditions.
Thrillist
Heinz Is Launching New Chef-Inspired Condiments to Upgrade Your Cooking
Heinz has more up its sleeve than just a bottle of ketchup, even if that ketchup is the GOAT. The food manufacturing company is launching an entire line of chef-inspired condiments to upgrade your cooking. The Heinz 57 condiment collection includes crunch sauces and infused honey in several flavors and...
Food & Wine
The Fine Art of Leaving a Tasting Menu Early, According to a Chef
I love a tasting menu. I love the thought and attention that goes into each experience. As a diner, I love relinquishing control over to a kitchen and service team that are going to take me on a journey when I sit down at their table or counter — ideally counter — so I can see the cooks perform.
Time Out Global
The best seafood restaurants in London
Whether you fancy a fishy bite or like to savour your seafood, we've got a place for you. Sometimes, trawling London, it can feel like there aren’t that many fish in the sea. Good seafood is hard to come by – but when it’s done well, it’s probably the most delicious thing you can put in your mouth. We did the decent thing, spread the net wide and ate absolutely everything, so we could whittle down the very best. From fish and chips and Michelin-starred must-visits to sushi – with this list, London is your oyster. Go fish.
Time Out Global
Get $1.10 tonkotsu ramen at Tanjong Pagar’s Ramen Keisuke
It just so happens that Ramen Keisuke Tonkotsu King’s 11th anniversary falls right in time with Singapore’s 57th birthday. This popular ramen house will be offering tonkotsu ramen for just $1.10* – that’s for today and tomorrow (August 8 and 9). Over at Tonkotsu King, it’s...
thepioneerwoman.com
Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Menu Items from The Merc
Anyone who plans a visit to Ree Drummond’s hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma knows that The Mercantile is a must-see destination for shopping and eating. The restaurant, bakery, and general store is a one-stop shop for fans of The Pioneer Woman. You can pick up anything from a Drummond Ranch baseball hat to an adorable set of salt and pepper shakers.
