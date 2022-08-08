ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egypt#Violent Crime#Nutcracker#Black Rock Turnpike
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury’s Ian Bick Said He Once Lost $50K in One Night

Ian Bick is a Danbury native who has become infamous in our city. The story started out great, at just 19 years old Bick was the owner/operator of Tuxedo Junction. By the time he was 21 years old, Ian Bick was a felon. He was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering in 2016, he served time in federal prison and was released in 2019.
DANBURY, CT
PIX11

Slain pregnant mom’s little boy thought he’d be strangled: family

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Now that NYPD detectives have made an arrest in the 1996 murder of Jasmine Porter, who was six months pregnant when she was strangled, her family is sharing details of what her little boy went through inside their Davidson Avenue apartment. “I picked him up, and he talked to me,” […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy