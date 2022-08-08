Read full article on original website
News 12
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
A Bridgeport man arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist from Fairfield went before a judge for the first time Wednesday. Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death. It was a...
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
ALERT CENTER: Truck driver wanted for leaving scene of crash in Huntington Station
According to police, a white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3rd Street on Aug. 7 at 4 a.m.
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.
Man Nabbed With Knife, After Exposing Himself During Greenwich Robbery, Police Say
A man was nabbed by police in Fairfield County for allegedly exposing himself after allegedly attempting to rob a woman and harassing others in a parking garage. The incident took place in Greenwich around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Greenwich Plaza. According to Greenwich Police, Antonio McDuffie, age...
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
Register Citizen
Stamford police seek ID on man who allegedly trespassed at Stark Elementary School
STAMFORD — City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man that they say was walking around the inside of Stark Elementary School without permission. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said the man was caught on video entering Stark Elementary School, 398 Glenbrook Road, around 5:20 p.m. Aug. 7.
WHERE'S KRISTAN? NY boy, 15, missing since last Thursday
Police are searching for a 15-year-old Westchester County boy who went missing last Thursday.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
‘I'm still in shock’: Woman relives frightening moments when vehicle sank following water main break
The owner of the car that sits submerged in Branch Brook Park following Tuesday's major water main break in Belleville says she feels grateful to be alive.
Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
‘I started banging on people’s doors and windows.’ Witnesses describe Bridgeport fire that displaced 30 people, killed pet
About 30 people in Bridgeport can’t go home after a fire in their apartment building Monday night damaged all 12 apartments. It started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
Woman Threatens Bedford Hills Deli Worker In Dispute Over Sandwich, Police Say
A woman who threatened a deli worker with a knife because she didn't like how her sandwich was being made has been arrested. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Sunday, April 24 at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road, but the arrest was just made recently after the woman was apprehended in New York City.
Mailman admits to stealing mail
A Bridgeport man who works as a mailman in Norwalk has admitted in court that he stole of greeting cards, packages and letters between late 2020 and the first half of 2021
NewsTimes
Police: Construction workers robbed, one stabbed, while on job in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Armed men attacked and robbed two contractors — stabbing one of them — while they were working at a local house Tuesday, state police said. The assault happened at lunchtime during a construction project on Bucks Hill Road, police said. The construction worker who was stabbed is expected to recover.
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn
Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
Danbury’s Ian Bick Said He Once Lost $50K in One Night
Ian Bick is a Danbury native who has become infamous in our city. The story started out great, at just 19 years old Bick was the owner/operator of Tuxedo Junction. By the time he was 21 years old, Ian Bick was a felon. He was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering in 2016, he served time in federal prison and was released in 2019.
Slain pregnant mom’s little boy thought he’d be strangled: family
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Now that NYPD detectives have made an arrest in the 1996 murder of Jasmine Porter, who was six months pregnant when she was strangled, her family is sharing details of what her little boy went through inside their Davidson Avenue apartment. “I picked him up, and he talked to me,” […]
News 12
Police: 2 stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst; suspect in custody after crashing stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say. Suffolk County police say the incident happened around 1:22 p.m. when a 36-year-old man stabbed a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man multiple times. The suspect then allegedly stole another person's vehicle and fled the scene. He was...
