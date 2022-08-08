ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Triston McKenzie arrives as an ace and Rocco Baldelli loses his mind on a play at the plate: Podcast

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Tim Beckham handling designated hitting duties for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Tim Beckham is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Beckham will take over designated hitting responsibilities after Byron Buxton was rested on Wednesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Pepiot, our models project Beckham to score 5.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
Yardbarker

Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley retiring at season's end

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley announced Monday that this will be his final season in the NESN booth. It ends a 50-year run in Major League Baseball for the Hall of Fame pitcher, who was drafted by Cleveland in 1972. Eckersley, 67, has been providing colorful and at times...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Rougned Odor sitting versus Blue Jays Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not include Rougned Odor in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Odor will take a seat Monday while Tyler Nevin makes a start at third base and bats ninth against the Blue Jays. The veteran has made 331 plate appearances with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy