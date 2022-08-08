ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Collider

'Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium' Gets Theatrical Release Dates in October

In celebration of Billy Joel's 50th year in the entertainment industry, the remixed and re-edited 1990 concert, Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium, is coming to the big screen, scheduled for a special two-night global release on October 5 and October 9, featuring a never-before-released performance of "Uptown Girl," exclusive interviews with Joel, as well as brand-new footage of the event's production.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Beatles auction: Royal Variety Performance autographs to go on sale

A set of Beatles autographs from their famous Royal Variety Performance appearance in 1963 is to go on sale. Fiona James, whose father Gerald James also performed for the Queen Mother at the show, obtained the prized signatures from the Fab Four. The autographs, along with a photograph and letter...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Eagle, MI
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album

Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
MUSIC
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Cross
DoYouRemember?

ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival

Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Lamont Dozier, Motown songwriter, dies aged 81

Lamont Dozier, the Motown legend behind hits for artists such as the Supremes, the Four Tops and the Isley Brothers, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. No cause of death has been released as yet. As one third of production...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Lamont Dozier, Prolific Composer of Motown Classics, Dies At 81

Acclaimed Motown composer Lamont Dozier has died at age 81. The Songwriters Hall of Famer wore many hats as producer/songwriter/recording artist. But he was revered as the architect behind dozens of hits for The Supremes, Four Tops, The Isley Brothers, and Martha and the Vandellas. On August 9, the icon’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Grammy Awards#Best New Artist#Golden Globe
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Preps for Music Comeback as Elton John “Tiny Dancer” Duet Gets Official Title

“Hold me closer, tiny dancer.” Elton John and Britney Spears’ rumored remake of John’s “Tiny Dancer” officially has a title, “Hold Me Closer,” borrowing from the first three words to the chorus to the 1972 single. “Hold Me Closer” was officially confirmed Monday by a rep for Universal Music’s Interscope Records, home to John, though little else is known about the new track including release date. John shared the single artwork on social media and it features a rocket (for John) and a red rose (for Spears) set against a blush pink backdrop. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Won't Have...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time

Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
MUSIC
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’

Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Ultimate Classic Rock

Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
MUSIC
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy