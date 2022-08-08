Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
NBC12
‘Grease’ to show this weekend at Byrd Theatre, Goochland Drive-In Theater
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following singer and actress Olivia Newton-John’s death, two central Virginia theaters will show “Grease” this weekend. As a tribute to the superstar, the Byrd Theatre will have a “Grease” sing-a-long on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. The Goochland Drive-In Theater is...
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air
When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood.
rvahub.com
Henrico families can get a jump on the upcoming school year at the 2022 Back-to-School Kickoff
This year’s event will be at Glen Allen High School from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Families can enjoy music, food trucks, and games, register for school, talk with HCPS leaders, and more. While school starts on Monday, August 29th, a week earlier than previous years, HCPS families can get...
NBC12
31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
NBC12
Improvements to Richmond’s Carter Jones Park could start this fall
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A master plan vision lays out what Carter Jones Park on Richmond’s southside should look like one day. But that’s not what it looks like two years after the plan was adopted. The playground, with most of its equipment, ripped out, is closed, as...
NME
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
HipHopDX.com
MF DOOM: Richmond, Virginia Names Street Sweeper After Late Rapper
Richmond, VA – MF DOOM‘s namesake will live forever in Richmond, VA, as its been revealed that the city will be naming its street sweeper after the late underground legend. The Virginia capital city announced on August 5 that their bike lane street sweeper will be named MF...
ggwash.org
Putting parking over people: could Richmond’s new main library better serve the city?
When the initial designs for the renovation of Richmond’s Main Library were released to the public earlier this summer, beyond the new reading rooms and collections spaces residents of Virginia’s capital noticed one big change in the allocation of space: a full floor of the three-story building would be converted from community areas into parking.
richmondmagazine.com
Carytown’s Sweet, Sticky Thing
This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
A little cooler Thursday
It will stay muggy overnight with leftover storms decreasing. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.
NBC12
Fox tests positive for rabies near Richmond National Battlefield Park
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District says a fox tested positive for the rabies virus in the Mechanicsville area. The health district says the fox was in the areas surrounding Totopotomoy Creek and Richmond National Battlefield Park, including areas along Shelton Pointe Drive, the Bluffs at Bell Creek and Avondale subdivisions.
Richmond begins community meetings for Airbnb-style rentals zoning changes
City-initiated zoning changes relating to short-term home rentals, accessory dwelling units and minimum parking requirements are the focus of a series of community meetings that kick off Tuesday.
NBC12
Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?
If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
Petersburg hosting ‘Back 2 School’ kickoff event Saturday
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Schools is preparing students for the new year with its annual “Back 2 School” kickoff event. The event will take place at the Petersburg Sports Complex on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a DJ, games, activities,...
NBC12
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is hosting a free block party to celebrate the Richmond community and serve up some local eats and live music. Musicians set to perform include Wale, DJ DMO and more. The event will also feature live pit stops, iRacing and activities all evening for kids ages four and up.
allaccess.com
Second Urban One Richmond Casino Referendum Delayed To 2023
URBAN ONE will take another run at a RICHMOND casino license but a year later than it wanted, announcing that it will run a referendum campaign in 2023 to try and get its ONE RESORT + CASINO proposal approved after the RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL approved a second referendum in response to a court order; the order approved the referendum for the 2022 election cycle but language in the VIRGINIA state budget prohibited a 2022 vote, delaying the second referendum to 2023. The company's previous attempt to build the project was voted down in 2021, and it sought another vote in 2022.
Irvington & Kilmarnock, Virginia
Located at the southern end of Virginia’s Northern Neck. Much of the area was part of the land grant deeded by King Charles II in the 1600s. The Northern Neck peninsula is bounded by the Potomac to the north and Rappahannock to the south. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. Instead...
