Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
NBC12

31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
RICHMOND, VA
HipHopDX.com

MF DOOM: Richmond, Virginia Names Street Sweeper After Late Rapper

Richmond, VA – MF DOOM‘s namesake will live forever in Richmond, VA, as its been revealed that the city will be naming its street sweeper after the late underground legend. The Virginia capital city announced on August 5 that their bike lane street sweeper will be named MF...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Carytown’s Sweet, Sticky Thing

This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
NBC12

Fox tests positive for rabies near Richmond National Battlefield Park

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District says a fox tested positive for the rabies virus in the Mechanicsville area. The health district says the fox was in the areas surrounding Totopotomoy Creek and Richmond National Battlefield Park, including areas along Shelton Pointe Drive, the Bluffs at Bell Creek and Avondale subdivisions.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?

If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Petersburg hosting ‘Back 2 School’ kickoff event Saturday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Schools is preparing students for the new year with its annual “Back 2 School” kickoff event. The event will take place at the Petersburg Sports Complex on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a DJ, games, activities,...
PETERSBURG, VA
allaccess.com

Second Urban One Richmond Casino Referendum Delayed To 2023

URBAN ONE will take another run at a RICHMOND casino license but a year later than it wanted, announcing that it will run a referendum campaign in 2023 to try and get its ONE RESORT + CASINO proposal approved after the RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL approved a second referendum in response to a court order; the order approved the referendum for the 2022 election cycle but language in the VIRGINIA state budget prohibited a 2022 vote, delaying the second referendum to 2023. The company's previous attempt to build the project was voted down in 2021, and it sought another vote in 2022.
RICHMOND, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Irvington & Kilmarnock, Virginia

Located at the southern end of Virginia’s Northern Neck. Much of the area was part of the land grant deeded by King Charles II in the 1600s. The Northern Neck peninsula is bounded by the Potomac to the north and Rappahannock to the south. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. Instead...
KILMARNOCK, VA

