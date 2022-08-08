ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Mississippi woman killed when motorcycle she was driving collided with vehicle. One other person injured.

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Mississippi woman was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a vehicle.

Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, was driving at approximately 9 p.m. on Highway 13 in Simpson County when her motorcycle collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.

Woods was fatally injured in the wreck.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was injured and transported to a local hospital with injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

