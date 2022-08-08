ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madagascar, the musical, coming to El Paso

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
 2 days ago

The funny wild animals of Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria will come to El Paso in Madagascar the Musical!

El Paso Live announced the safari news Monday on its Twitter account. The performance will be June 20, 2023.

The musical will be based on the movie, released in 2005, about a group of New York zoo animals, Alex the Lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo, who end up in the jungles of King Julien’s Madagascar and must adjust to living in the wild.

Publicity materials for the show say the musical will have new songs written for the stage, "a bevy of dancing menageries and even some puppets."

Pre-sale tickets will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Ticketmaster.com or El Paso Live ; regular tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

