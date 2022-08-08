ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A high-end apartment development that won city approval in 2019 is proceeding on Milwaukee's east side. It will be near Water and Brady.

A high-end apartment development that won city approval in 2019 is proceeding on Milwaukee's east side.

The six-story, 76-unit Elevation 1659 will be built where North Jackson Street meets North Water and East Brady streets.

The development site includes a warehouse, at 1659 N. Jackson St., which will be demolished, as well as some adjacent vacant lots.

A recently filed application for a demolition permit at the site is being processed, according to city Department of Neighborhood Services records.

Elevation 1659's developer is Ogden Multifamily Partners LLC, with cash provided through USG/OZI, a Silverdale, Washington-based firm that manages an Opportunity Zone investors fund.

Elevation 1659 is within an Opportunity Zone, bordered roughly by the Milwaukee River, North Jackson Street and East Juneau Avenue.

That federal program, created by Congress and President Donald Trump in 2017, gives generous tax breaks for investments in neighborhoods with higher unemployment and lower incomes.

Elevation 1659 will include one level of underground parking; another level with parking, some units and the building's lobby, and four additional floors of apartments.

Most of the units will have one bedroom, with the building's triangular design allowing for natural light exposure from two or three sides in most units, according to Ogden.

The apartments will take around 16 to 17 months to build.

Elevation 1659 is among a series of downtown-area apartment developments that are proceeding despite higher construction costs fueled by inflation.

Other projects moving forward include the 333 N. Water high-rise, in the Historic Third Ward, where site preparation work recently started.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

