yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Lady Wildcats vs Murray Lady Tigers
Trigg County and Murray High played 33 minutes before lightning caused the game to be canceled with Murray leading 7-0. Peyton Wray had two goals and Bria Stiff had two assists for Murray when play was halted. Here is a YSE gallery of the 33 minutes that were played. Trigg...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg Co. Lady Wildcats vs Murray
Trigg County and Murray only got to play 33 minutes Tuesday before extensive lightning forced its cancellation. However, there was plenty of action in that 33 minutes captured on the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Golfers Pick Up Win at Franklin-Simpson
The good start to the 2022 high school golf season continued Monday for the Todd County Central Rebels. All four qualifying players shot 43 or below as the Rebels got past Franklin-Simpson 168-179. Rebels Preston Rager and Jacob Brandon tied for medalist honors on the day with rounds of 41....
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Lady Wildcats Poised for Breakout Season
Coming off their best season in four years, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats are ready to take the next step and become a perennial region player on the soccer pitch. Trigg returns seven starters from last year’s 10-7-1 team that lost to Lyon County in the district championship and fell to Hopkinsville 3-1 in the region tourney.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Drop Tough 2-1 Decision at Franklin-Simpson
The Christian County Colonels very nearly got the 2022 season started off with a nice road win. The Colonels opened the season Monday night making the journey to travel to Franklin-Simpson to get the new year rolling. The Wildcats had reached the semifinals of the 4th Region tournament in 2021...
yoursportsedge.com
Collin Whittington’s 38 Helps Caldwell Golfers Best Lyon
Caldwell County’s golfers topped Lyon County in a two-team match at the Princeton Golf Club on Tuesday morning. It was the first golf competition in Princeton since the Dec. 10 tornado damaged much of that course. The two teams played the “road” side of the course, holes 1 and...
yoursportsedge.com
South Warren Overpowers Lady Tigers in Opener
Turned out to be a tough trip to Bowling Green for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Monday night. The South Warren Lady Spartans took control of their match with the Lady Tigers early and never let up, rolling to a 10-0 win. Addison Boor led the way for South Warren. Boor...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Boys Suffer Narrow Defeat at Marshall (w/PHOTOS)
On Tuesday, the Hopkinsville defense was up to the task, using an offside trap to keep hosts Marshall County at bay, but the Tigers struggled to generate much offense in a 1-0 defeat. The Tigers are off to an 0-2 start, albeit against stiff competition, with nine days until they...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcat Gym Floor Gets New Facelift for 2022-23
One of the oldest high school gym floors in western Kentucky will have a new look for the 2022-23 sports season. The new floor design of Trigg County’s Wildcat Gym was unveiled this week. The new design is less busy than the old three-color design that was created in the mid-1990s. Gone are the black end zones and sidelines. Also gone are the paw prints and the word ‘Wildcats’ at center court.
yoursportsedge.com
Mother Nature Rules the Night as Maroons Get Past UHA
Mother Nature had her fingerprints on soccer action all across the area Tuesday night. That was no different in Madisonville, where the Maroons were taking on University Heights Academy in the season opener for the Blazers. The game made it to halftime before being called as an official contest with...
yoursportsedge.com
Blane Leads Hoptown Golfers at Henderson County
Hopkinsville High golfers Cate Blane and Anna Fort got an early preview of the Region II location Monday with a round at the Henderson Country Club. Blane’s round of 84 was good for an eighth-place finish at the Henderson County Invitational. Fort shot an 88 to finish tied for 10th place.
wnky.com
Four generations of family work at Howard’s Cycling
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a staple in town for anyone who loves to bike….Howard’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for 85 years. Howard Cox built the building by hand using old pallets and repurposed wood. “I would assume it took him a couple years but then he...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols game against SEC rival named as one of the most anticipated matchups of the season
247Sports recently listed the top 25 most anticipated games of the 2022 season and a Tennessee Vols matchup made their list. The Vols’ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on November 5 came in at No. 9 on 247Sports’ list. From 247Sports:. It took a Hail Mary...
williamsonhomepage.com
Neighbors hear more about potential impact from planned Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club expansion
Developers and engineers from Chastain Skillman met with members of the neighborhood this past Thursday to discuss plans for expansion being planned for Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club and its potential effects on surrounding properties. Homeowners within a 500-foot radius of the Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club course were invited to join...
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
15 Nashville Slang Terms You Should Know
From hot chicken to honky-tonk and beyond, here are some terms that will give you a leg up when you visit Nashville.
trazeetravel.com
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court honors couple about to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary
Todd Fiscal Court at a special-called meeting Monday morning honored a local couple about to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary and approved a donation to counties in eastern Kentucky that sustained devastating flooding. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield read a proclamation recognizing Tommy and Odean Borders, who were wed in a ceremony...
z975.com
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
WBKO
Two local business leaders to be added to JA Distinguished Business Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two local business leaders will be inducted into Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’s Distinguished Business Hall of Fame in March of 2023. From the field of nominees, Dr. Gary Ransdell, former president and President Emeritus of Western Kentucky University and former president of...
