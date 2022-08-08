One of the oldest high school gym floors in western Kentucky will have a new look for the 2022-23 sports season. The new floor design of Trigg County’s Wildcat Gym was unveiled this week. The new design is less busy than the old three-color design that was created in the mid-1990s. Gone are the black end zones and sidelines. Also gone are the paw prints and the word ‘Wildcats’ at center court.

