Logan County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Trigg County Lady Wildcats vs Murray Lady Tigers

Trigg County and Murray High played 33 minutes before lightning caused the game to be canceled with Murray leading 7-0. Peyton Wray had two goals and Bria Stiff had two assists for Murray when play was halted. Here is a YSE gallery of the 33 minutes that were played. Trigg...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg Co. Lady Wildcats vs Murray

Trigg County and Murray only got to play 33 minutes Tuesday before extensive lightning forced its cancellation. However, there was plenty of action in that 33 minutes captured on the YSE Highlight Reel.
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Golfers Pick Up Win at Franklin-Simpson

The good start to the 2022 high school golf season continued Monday for the Todd County Central Rebels. All four qualifying players shot 43 or below as the Rebels got past Franklin-Simpson 168-179. Rebels Preston Rager and Jacob Brandon tied for medalist honors on the day with rounds of 41....
FRANKLIN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PREVIEW – Lady Wildcats Poised for Breakout Season

Coming off their best season in four years, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats are ready to take the next step and become a perennial region player on the soccer pitch. Trigg returns seven starters from last year’s 10-7-1 team that lost to Lyon County in the district championship and fell to Hopkinsville 3-1 in the region tourney.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Colonels Drop Tough 2-1 Decision at Franklin-Simpson

The Christian County Colonels very nearly got the 2022 season started off with a nice road win. The Colonels opened the season Monday night making the journey to travel to Franklin-Simpson to get the new year rolling. The Wildcats had reached the semifinals of the 4th Region tournament in 2021...
FRANKLIN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Collin Whittington’s 38 Helps Caldwell Golfers Best Lyon

Caldwell County’s golfers topped Lyon County in a two-team match at the Princeton Golf Club on Tuesday morning. It was the first golf competition in Princeton since the Dec. 10 tornado damaged much of that course. The two teams played the “road” side of the course, holes 1 and...
PRINCETON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

South Warren Overpowers Lady Tigers in Opener

Turned out to be a tough trip to Bowling Green for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Monday night. The South Warren Lady Spartans took control of their match with the Lady Tigers early and never let up, rolling to a 10-0 win. Addison Boor led the way for South Warren. Boor...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Boys Suffer Narrow Defeat at Marshall (w/PHOTOS)

On Tuesday, the Hopkinsville defense was up to the task, using an offside trap to keep hosts Marshall County at bay, but the Tigers struggled to generate much offense in a 1-0 defeat. The Tigers are off to an 0-2 start, albeit against stiff competition, with nine days until they...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Wildcat Gym Floor Gets New Facelift for 2022-23

One of the oldest high school gym floors in western Kentucky will have a new look for the 2022-23 sports season. The new floor design of Trigg County’s Wildcat Gym was unveiled this week. The new design is less busy than the old three-color design that was created in the mid-1990s. Gone are the black end zones and sidelines. Also gone are the paw prints and the word ‘Wildcats’ at center court.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Mother Nature Rules the Night as Maroons Get Past UHA

Mother Nature had her fingerprints on soccer action all across the area Tuesday night. That was no different in Madisonville, where the Maroons were taking on University Heights Academy in the season opener for the Blazers. The game made it to halftime before being called as an official contest with...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Blane Leads Hoptown Golfers at Henderson County

Hopkinsville High golfers Cate Blane and Anna Fort got an early preview of the Region II location Monday with a round at the Henderson Country Club. Blane’s round of 84 was good for an eighth-place finish at the Henderson County Invitational. Fort shot an 88 to finish tied for 10th place.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Four generations of family work at Howard’s Cycling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a staple in town for anyone who loves to bike….Howard’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for 85 years. Howard Cox built the building by hand using old pallets and repurposed wood. “I would assume it took him a couple years but then he...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
