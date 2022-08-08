ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Matthew Stafford

San Francisco doesn’t plan on rushing a resolution for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds the team is prepared to wait all the way until cut day when 53-man rosters need to be finalized to trade Garoppolo. Garoppolo is “progressing well” but still...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He’s the real deal’: Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz delivers ultimate praise for Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is entering just his third year in the NFL, but he already has a big fan in Cincinnati Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz. Well, who could blame him? Burrow has already done a lot early in his career, and he has proven himself to be a great leader who can turn the Bengals into a winning team. As Muñoz said, he is the “total package” and Cincinnati has a chance to contend for the Super Bowl every year with him leading the way.
CINCINNATI, OH

