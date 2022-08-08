ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

A 'staggering' number of people couldn't get care during the pandemic, poll finds

By Rhitu Chatterjee
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmVbN_0h9A3beX00
Tomeka Kimbrough-Hilson was diagnosed with uterine fibroids in 2006 and underwent surgery to remove a non-cancerous mass. When she started experiencing symptoms again in 2020, she was unable to get an appointment with a gynecologist. Her experience was not uncommon, according to a new poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Nicole Buchanan for NPR

When the pandemic started, Tomeka Kimbrough-Hilson knew she had a small growth inside her uterus. She was first diagnosed with uterine fibroids back in 2006 and had been able to have the non-cancerous mass removed through outpatient laser surgery. Over the years, she'd also been able to manage her symptoms with medication and changes in her lifestyle.

But when those symptoms – a bloated belly, irregular periods, nausea – returned in 2020, Kimbrough-Hilson was unable to get an appointment with a specialist.

"March 27th came and everything got shut down," says Kimbrough-Hilson, 47, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. "I wasn't at the tier of care that needed [immediate attention], because of all the precautions that had to be taken."

But even after the lockdown in spring of 2020 was lifted, Kimbrough-Hilson, a mother of five who works in the health insurance industry, was unable to see a gynecologist.

She left message after message with providers. But her calls went unreturned, or providers were booked for months at end. "I couldn't get the appointments," she says. "I couldn't follow up."

These days, her belly is swollen, and she says she often feels fatigued and nauseous: "It makes me want to throw up a lot."

She also struggled to get appointments for other members of her family. Her 14-year-old daughter underwent brain surgery before the pandemic, but then couldn't get follow-up appointments until recently.

Kimbrough-Hilson's family's experience isn't uncommon, according to a new poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Among households that had a serious illness in the past year, one in five respondents said they had trouble accessing care during the pandemic.

That's a "staggering" number of people unable to access care, says Mary Findling, the assistant director of the Harvard Opinion Research Program. "From a health and a good care standpoint, that's just too high."

Other recent studies have found significant delays in cancer screenings, and disruptions in routine diabetes, pediatric and mental health care. While it's still early to know the long-term impacts on people's health, researchers and physicians are concerned, especially as the disruptions continue with the country's health care system struggling to bounce back from the pandemic.

The new poll also found that disruptions in care hit some racial and ethnic groups harder. Among households where anyone had been seriously ill in the past year, 35% of American Indian and Alaska Native households and 24% of Black households had trouble accessing care for serious illness, compared with only 18% of White households.

Among Black respondents who had seen a provider in the past year, 15% said they were disrespected, turned away, unfairly treated, or received poor treatment because of their race and ethnicity, compared with only 3% of White respondents who said the same.

"What's really sad is the racial gaps in health care between Black and White Americans has remained," says Findling. "And looking across a broad range of measures, it's better to be a White patient than a Black patient in America today. And when you just stop and think about that, that's horrible."

Health insurance wasn't a barrier to access

The vast majority of people – across racial and ethnic groups – who experienced delays in care reported having health insurance.

"One thing it tells us is that just the provision of more health care insurance is not going to plug some of these gaps and holes that we're seeing in terms of individuals getting more care," says Loren Saulsberry, a health policy researcher at the University of Chicago, who worked closely with Findling on the poll.

"There are broader issues at play here," says Findling, like the historic workforce shortages among health systems. "The pandemic continues and it's wreaking havoc on everyone."

Saulsberry, who studies health disparities in vulnerable populations, says that the pandemic has exacerbated those disparities because of a range of barriers, including a person's zip code.

For example, the state of Georgia, where Kimbrough-Hilson lives, has had one of the lowest numbers of OB-GYNs in the country for years. Now, she's having a harder time getting an appointment with one than ever before.

"I've been able to get my teeth done, my eyes checked," she says. "But I can't get to women's health."

She has a referral from her primary care provider, she says, but it's for a practice "30 to 40 miles away."

Health systems too overwhelmed for routine care

While the pandemic exacerbated disparities in care, it also overwhelmed the health care system, causing delays and disruptions across the board, says Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association.

And it's also taken a huge financial toll, says Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society. "Some of that is related to actually taking care of patients who are very complex, who have very serious illnesses due to COVID-19," he says. "But also during that time there was also loss of revenue because other activities had to be stopped, for example, elective surgeries."

As a result, preventive services and early detection activities – not the "highest margin activities" for health systems – have taken a back seat, he adds.

"Over the last two years we estimate about 6 million women, for example, have missed routine cancer screening," says Kamal. That includes missed mammograms for breast cancer detection, and Pap smears to check for cervical cancer.

Kamal is concerned that in a year or two, providers will start to detect cancers at later stages because of missed screenings, which makes them harder to treat or cure.

In the meantime, health systems are continuing to feel the repercussions of the pandemic, causing continuing delays in what was once routine care.

Sauer has experienced this at work and in her personal life.

"In my own family, we have struggled to get access to health care for my kids and my parents," says Sauer.

Her 80-year-old father, who has Parkinson's disease, had a fall over the winter holidays and was hospitalized. "I was with him, caring for him in the hospital. My mom had COVID at the time, so she wasn't able to be there," she says. "And I couldn't figure out how to get him out of the hospital."

He needed to go to a skilled nursing facility, but she couldn't get him into one. "I found two nursing homes that seemed like good fits," says Sauer. "And they both shut down because they had COVID outbreaks the same day."

This is still one of the biggest problems that the state's hospitals are facing right now, she adds. "We can't get people out of the hospitals right now. There's no back door, but the front door is wide open to the emergency room."

There are patients who spend as many as 90 days in a hospital, she says, when the average hospital stay is three days. "So they've taken the space of 30 patients who needed care."

This is why, more than two years into the pandemic, she says, people are still unable to schedule regular procedures, everything from knee and heart valve replacements, to cancer treatments.

These procedures may be considered "elective," but postponing them can have major repercussions on a patient's health and quality of life, she adds.

"You have a chance of falling, you are probably going to gain weight," says Sauer. "You're going to lose flexibility. You know, all those things contribute to a potential decline, cardiac issues, respiratory issues." Which can in turn also increase someone' risk of serious illness from COVID.

"I think that the toll of this delayed care is tremendous," she says.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms

The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stone Mountain, GA
Health
City
Stone Mountain, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preventive Care#Health Care#Health System#American Cancer Society#Race And Ethnicity#Diseases#General Health
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
120K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy